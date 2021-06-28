Log in
Summary

Amazon com : Music Unlimited customers get up to six months of Disney+ access

06/28/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
New Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the U.S. and Canada are eligible for 6 months of Disney+ on us while existing Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive 3 months of Disney+ on us.

Amazon Music and Disney+ are offering new and existing Amazon Music Unlimited customers Disney+, on us. Starting today, Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the U.S. and Canada will have access to some of the best new shows and films streaming on Disney+.

New Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the U.S. and Canada are eligible for 6 months of Disney+ on us while existing Amazon Music Unlimited customers in those territories will receive 3 months of Disney+ on us. Eligible customers can go hereto redeem their Disney+ subscription. (Current subscribers to Disney+ are ineligible for this promotion.)

Amazon Music Unlimited already offers customers access to 75 million songs and thousands of playlists and stations, including the Rap Rotationplaylist for hip hop, the Pop Cultureplaylist for today's pop hits, and stations like Top Hip Hop, Chill Electronic, and Ultimate Jazz. Amazon Music customers will now be able to watch films like Disney and Pixar's Luca and Marvel Studios' new series Loki. In the coming months, Disney+ will be launching additional new series, including Monsters at Work (July 7) and Turner & Hooch (July 21).

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 17:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 681 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 715 B 1 715 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 401,46 $
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.44%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-11.00%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.42.38%33 500
ETSY, INC.3.87%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-24.20%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC40.59%11 872