  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Amazon com : NFL explores strategic partnership for media assets

06/23/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
June 23 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday it was exploring strategic options for its media assets including partnerships with "interested parties", months after signing long-term deals with larger media and tech firms.

The assets under discussion include TV channels NFL Network and NFL RedZone, and the league's digital platforms, NFL spokesperson Alex Riethmiller said in an email.

The move aims to expand the reach of the NFL's television networks and digital services as league officials believe there would be greater benefits from media partnerships, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

NFL has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the hunt for potential partnerships, according to the Journal, but will retain control of its networks. (https://on.wsj.com/3j4LeIn)

"The NFL has a proven track record of creating leading media platforms that develop significant audiences, so we anticipate speaking to a number of interested parties," Riethmiller said, adding that the league would not speculate about potential outcomes until it strikes a deal.

The NFL in March had signed long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc, Walt Disney Co's ESPN, ABC networks and others.

Sports has remained one of the biggest attractions for live viewing even as U.S. audiences are cutting pay-TV subscriptions and migrating to streaming services. Last year, the average viewership of regular-season NFL games fell by about 7% to 15.4 million from a year earlier, according to Nielsen. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.05% 3503.82 Delayed Quote.7.63%
S&P 500 -0.11% 4241.84 Delayed Quote.13.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 711 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 768 B 1 768 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 505,44 $
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.63%1 767 877
JD.COM, INC.-16.61%113 392
WAYFAIR INC.36.18%32 042
ETSY, INC.0.04%22 622
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.23%15 687
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.82%11 484