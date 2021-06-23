Amazon com : NFL explores strategic partnership for media assets

June 23 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) said
on Wednesday it was exploring strategic options for its media
assets including partnerships with "interested parties", months
after signing long-term deals with larger media and tech firms.
The assets under discussion include TV channels NFL Network
and NFL RedZone, and the league's digital platforms, NFL
spokesperson Alex Riethmiller said in an email.
The move aims to expand the reach of the NFL's television
networks and digital services as league officials believe there
would be greater benefits from media partnerships, according to
the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.
NFL has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the hunt for
potential partnerships, according to the Journal, but will
retain control of its networks. (https://on.wsj.com/3j4LeIn)
"The NFL has a proven track record of creating leading media
platforms that develop significant audiences, so we anticipate
speaking to a number of interested parties," Riethmiller said,
adding that the league would not speculate about potential
outcomes until it strikes a deal.
The NFL in March had signed long-term media deals with
Amazon.com Inc, Walt Disney Co's ESPN, ABC
networks and others.
Sports has remained one of the biggest attractions for live
viewing even as U.S. audiences are cutting pay-TV subscriptions
and migrating to streaming services. Last year, the average
viewership of regular-season NFL games fell by about 7% to 15.4
million from a year earlier, according to Nielsen.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)