Amazon com : New Zealand awards Amazon extra $116 mln subsidy for 'Lord of the Rings' TV series

WELLINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Friday
it has agreed to give Amazon extra rebates on its
expenses for the filming of "The Lord of the Rings" TV series in
the country, hoping to reap multi-year economic and tourism
benefits.
Amazon will get an extra 5% from New Zealand's Screen
Production Grant in addition to the 20% grant the production
already qualifies for, the government said in a statement.
Amazon is estimated to be spending about NZ$650 million
($465 million) filming the first season of the show, for
broadcast on its Amazon Prime streaming platform, meaning it
would be eligible for a rebate of about NZ$162 million ($116
million), the government said.
"The agreement with Amazon ... generates local jobs and
creates work for local businesses," Economic and Regional
Development Minister Stuart Nash said in a statement. "It will
enable a new wave of international tourism branding and
promotion for this country."
The first season entered production in Auckland last year
with more than 1,200 people employed. Approximately 700 workers
are indirectly employed by providing services to the production,
the government said.
U.S.-based Amazon media officials weren't immediately
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
($1 = 1.3976 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)