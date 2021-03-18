Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Nike Says Shipping Problems Constrained Revenue Growth -- 2nd Update

03/18/2021 | 06:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Khadeeja Safdar and Kimberly Chin

Nike Inc. joined a growing list of U.S. companies getting squeezed by global supply-chain disruptions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sneaker giant on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that was below analysts' expectations, saying sales were hindered by a global container shortage and congestion at West Coast ports that delayed the flow of inventory by more than three weeks. The company said it expects to capture the missed revenue in the current quarter.

"While we are optimistic about the pace of vaccine distribution and how this will enable safe reopening of the global economy in the near future, the effects of the virus continue to create short-term volatility in our business performance," finance chief Matthew Friend said on the company's earnings call.

Nike's fiscal third-quarter revenue was $10.36 billion, a 2.5% increase from a year earlier. On a constant-currency basis, North American revenue declined 11%, while revenue in Greater China grew 42%

Nike shares fell about 3% after hours.

Supply-chain issues have hit makers of everything from cars and clothing to fitness equipment and medical needle containers, as port backlogs and weather disruptions have complicated meeting strong consumer demand driven by the pandemic.

Nike said its direct sales, which rose 20% to $4 billion in the quarter, somewhat offset the shipping problems. Meanwhile, digital revenue increased 59%, with the company saying digital revenue in North America hit $1 billion for the first time.

In the early months of the pandemic, Nike closed stores and continued to pay its workers, but doubled down on digital sales as consumers were confined to their homes. On Thursday, the company said it is still experiencing the impact of the virus from safety-related measures and lockdowns in some regions.

Before the pandemic hit, the sportswear giant had been beefing up its direct-to-consumer business through its own website and stores.

In 2019, it parted ways with Amazon.com Inc. and cut back on the number of stores selling its goods. It also had been investing in apps for shopping, selling sneakers and guided workouts.

For the fiscal third quarter, which ended Feb. 28, Nike had earnings of $1.45 billion, or 90 cents a share, compared with $847 million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier.

Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-21 1835ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -3.44% 3027.99 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
NIKE, INC. -1.14% 143.17 Delayed Quote.2.25%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:47pNFL's Media Deals Bring Thursday Football to Amazon, Super Bowl to ABC--2nd U..
DJ
06:35pAMAZON COM  : Nike Says Shipping Problems Constrained Revenue Growth -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
05:42pAMAZON COM  : FTC Obtains Permanent Ban and $2M Judgment for Work-From-Home Scam..
BU
05:39pNFL reaches long-term media deals with Amazon, Disney and others
RE
05:25pAMAZON COM  : Nike Says Shipping Problems Constrained Revenue Growth -- Update
DJ
05:00pCorrection to Article on NFL Media Rights
DJ
04:59pNFL Feeds Streaming Platforms With Media Deals Valued at Over $100 Billion --..
DJ
04:51pAMAZON COM  : Strikes Deal With NFL to Broadcast Thursday Night Football Games o..
MT
04:45pAMAZON COM  : Inks Pact with NFL, Prime Video to be Home to Thursday Night Footb..
MT
04:43pAMAZON  : Prime Video Makes History as the First Streaming Service to Secure an ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 871 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 525 B 1 525 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 046,46 $
Last Close Price 3 135,73 $
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.07%1 551 825
JD.COM, INC.-2.88%132 100
WAYFAIR INC.42.45%33 563
ETSY, INC.22.78%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-29.45%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.15.81%13 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ