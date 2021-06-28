Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/28 12:40:27 pm
3425.64 USD   +0.71%
12:21pAMAZON COM  : Online payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger
RE
10:28aS&P 500, Nasdaq clinch new highs on tech boost
RE
10:20aOnline payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Online payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger

06/28/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 28 (Reuters) - Payments provider Payoneer went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday after it closed a merger with a blank-check firm backed by fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen.

Payoneer shares, trading under the “PAYO” ticker symbol, pared its early gains by midday trading session. The listing came four months after the New York-headquartered company announced its plan to merge with special-purpose acquisition company FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $3.3 billion.

It is expected to have up to $563 million in cash, including $300 million in the form of private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors that include Wellington Management, Dragoneer Investment Group and Fidelity Management & Research Company.

Payoneer, founded in 2005, has a significant number of employees, including its management team, in Israel. It provides e-commerce services to individual online sellers as well as platforms, including Airbnb and Amazon.com Inc . It has published a bullish forecast on revenue for 2021 due to accelerated digital commerce during the pandemic.

The company expects $432 million in revenue in 2021, compared with $94.7 million in 2020. It eyes process transaction volume of $64 billion, a jump from $44.4 billion in 2020.

It plans to invest in more features and pursue acquisitions.

"Now with the public currency, we are able to make bolder investments, make more acquisitions and move faster to do bigger things for more customers and more places around the world," Scott Galit, Payoneer chief executive, said in an interview.

FTAC Olympus, one of a series of SPACs launched by Cohen, founder of The Bancorp, raised $750 million in its IPO last year. Cohen, a veteran dealmaker in the SPAC space, is also taking Israeli online stock brokerage eToro to the public in a deal that values the company at $10.4 billion. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Echo Wang in North Carolina; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 0.33% 149.95 Delayed Quote.1.96%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.64% 3424.21 Delayed Quote.4.44%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:21pAMAZON COM  : Online payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger
RE
10:28aS&P 500, Nasdaq clinch new highs on tech boost
RE
10:20aOnline payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger
RE
08:54aAMAZON COM  : WhatsApp says hires former Amazon exec Mahatme to lead India payme..
RE
08:34aAMAZON COM  : to open new warehouse that will use robotics in Alberta next year
AQ
06:48aAMAZON COM  : to Establish Robotics Fulfillment Center in Alberta, Canada in 202..
MT
06:16aVirgin Galactic Shares Rise on Regulatory Approval
DJ
06:01aAMAZON COM  : Expands in Alberta with the Province's First Robotics Fulfillment ..
AQ
05:02aSwisscom turns to AWS for enterprise IT, 5G core on cloud
RE
05:02aAMAZON COM  : AWS Named Swisscom's Preferred Public Cloud Provider to Accelerate..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 681 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 715 B 1 715 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 401,46 $
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.44%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-11.00%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.42.38%33 500
ETSY, INC.3.87%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-24.20%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC40.59%11 872