Amazon com : Prime Now finds a new home on Amazon

Amazon's ultrafast shopping experience is moving exclusively onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location.

Prime Now has become a customer favorite, attracting millions of Prime members around the world with ultrafast delivery of everyday essentials, gifts, toys, high quality groceries, and more from Amazon and local stores. To make this experience even more seamless for customers, we are moving the experience from a separate Prime Now app onto the Amazon app and website so customers can shop all Amazon has to offer from one convenient location. Whether it's two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, or one of our local stores like Bartell's in Seattle, Morrisons in Leeds, or Monoprix in Paris, Prime members will find what they need alongside the millions of items available on Amazon. Now that the Prime Now experience has a new home on Amazon, we will retire the Prime Now app and website worldwide by the end of this year.

In 2014, I wrote a six-page document outlining a service that would allow customers to get last-minute items in about an hour. Unexpectedly out of diapers? Craving your favorite snack? Need a last-minute gift? Whatever the situation, we wanted the experience of getting the things you need delivered quickly to feel like magic. We even gave the project the internal code name 'Houdini.' In just 111 days, our team took the concept outlined in that six-page document and turned it into Prime Now, which became the foundation for Amazon's ultrafast grocery and same-day delivery businesses.

A reminder that it's always Day One hangs inside the first Prime Now fulfillment center in New York City

I was excited for Prime members to experience Prime Now back in 2014, and today I'm thrilled it is becoming an integrated part of the Amazon shopping experience, which continues to evolve and delight customers. Here's what customers can expect:

One convenient app for shopping, tracking orders, and contacting customer service. While the experience may vary slightly by country, customers in the U.S. can shop Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market by searching those stores on Amazon.com

The same ultrafast delivery on everyday essentials, gifts, toys, high quality groceries, and more you've come to expect with Prime Now-available on Amazon.

A seamless shopping experience with features like the ability to add items to your ultrafast order until we begin preparing, quick access to your favorites under past purchases, recommendations, and items trending in your area. And in the U.S, customers can easily add items from their Alexa shopping list to their Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market shopping cart.

In India, Japan, and Singapore, we've already moved the Prime Now experience onto Amazon and retired the Prime Now app and website. In the U.S., we began making two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market available on Amazon in 2019. Globally, we'll move our third-party partners and local stores to the Amazon shopping experience before the Prime Now app and website are retired later this year. Feedback from customers who have shopped two-hour delivery on Amazon has been overwhelmingly positive, and it's a natural next step to simplify the ultrafast delivery experience globally.

We've come a long way since 2014, and I'm so grateful to the teams who have continued to innovate on behalf of our customers to create a shopping experience that isn't just convenient-it's magic.