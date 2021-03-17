Amazon com : Prime Video to produce its first Bollywood film in India

Log in
03/17/2021
FILE PHOTO: The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Amazon.com's Prime Video will co-produce a Bollywood film, it said on Wednesday, marking the streaming giant's foray into film production in India.

The south Asian nation is one of Amazon's fastest growing Prime Video markets, where founder Jeff Bezos has said it is doing better than anywhere else in the world.

Amazon Prime Video and two studios will produce "Ram Setu", a film starring actor Akshay Kumar, it said in a statement, without mentioning a release date.

"We are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage," said Vijay Subramanium, the head of content at Amazon Prime Video India.

The film's title is the Hindi name for Adam's Bridge, a chain of limestone shoals linking the southern state of Tamil Nadu to the neighbouring island nation of Sri Lanka.

Indian mythology holds that the bridge was built by an army led by the Hindu god-king Rama.

In India, Amazon's Prime loyalty program, which offers free delivery, early access to deals during sales and free music and video streaming, costs 999 rupees ($13.77) a year.

Despite its promise, India is also a market in which Amazon recently had to issue a rare public apology for hurting religious sentiment over some scenes in its original TV series, "Tandav".

That controversy has put Bollywood, Amazon Prime Video and rivals such as Netflix on edge, prompting closer scrutiny of scripts for possible offence to religious sentiment in a key growth market.

($1=72.5260 Indian rupees)

(Corrects paragraph 1 day of the week to Wednesday)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 844 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 557 B 1 557 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.38%1 551 825
JD.COM, INC.-2.43%132 100
WAYFAIR INC.39.13%33 563
ETSY, INC.21.40%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-24.88%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.14.10%13 190
