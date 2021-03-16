Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Rhode Island Man Sentenced to 30 Months on Multiple Fraud Charges, Including Amazon Return Scheme

03/16/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN):

What:

On Friday, March 12, The U.S. District Court of Rhode Island sentenced Michael Chaves to 30 months in federal prison for operating a fraudulent product return scheme and defrauding Amazon of more than $50,000, as well as other charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft, and tax evasion. Amazon supported the investigation, prosecution, and sentencing.

You can see the press release issued by the US Attorney here, and the press release following his arrest in June 2020 here.

Statement from Amazon:

We work hard to build a great shopping experience and that includes a seamless, customer-friendly returns policy. Mr. Chaves abused our policy, and we took action to protect our selling partners, our store, and the experience for all customers. We are grateful to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island in their thorough pursuit of this case.

Amazon has teams and systems in place to proactively detect, investigate, and stop suspicious behavior and prohibited activity. Amazon has an extensive history of protecting its customers from fraud and abuse:

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:20pAMAZON COM  : Rhode Island Man Sentenced to 30 Months on Multiple Fraud Charges,..
BU
11:36aAMAZON COM  : Earning the trust of families
PU
03:55aZalando aims for more than 10% of Europe fashion market
RE
03:12aAMAZON COM  : New study is a powerful reminder of the need for action on the min..
PU
03:02aAMAZON COM  : New Ipsos Study Finds 8 in 10 Americans Think the Federal Minimum ..
BU
03/15U.S. House panel sets antitrust hearing with acting FTC chief, Colorado AG
RE
03/15TESLA  : Elon Musk Gets New Title of 'Technoking of Tesla' -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/15AMAZON COM  : Five local artists selected for Amazon Artist in Residence program..
PU
03/15TESLA  : Elon Musk Gets New Title of 'Technoking of Tesla' -- Update
DJ
03/15NOKIA  : Strikes Deal With Amazon Web Services for Cloud-Based 5G Radio Solution..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 844 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 552 B 1 552 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 046,46 $
Last Close Price 3 081,68 $
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.14%1 551 825
JD.COM, INC.-3.15%132 100
WAYFAIR INC.43.50%33 563
ETSY, INC.25.47%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-24.85%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.14.10%13 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ