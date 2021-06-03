Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Ring's neighborhood watch app is making police requests public

06/03/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's camera unit, Ring, is planning to make police requests for users' video footage through its neighborhood watch app more transparent, the company said on Thursday, a move that follows criticism that its products facilitate surveillance and profiling.

Public safety agencies such as police and fire departments now must request material from their communities through a new, publicly viewable type of post on the Neighbors app, Ring said in a blog.

Previously, Ring device owners would receive private messages from the app on behalf of police looking for videos.

Ring is a smart security device company whose video doorbell product allows users to see and record people who approach their doorsteps, deterring theft and allowing them to monitor around their homes. It was bought by e-commerce giant Amazon in 2018.

Its devices and its social app, which allows users to share and discuss the surveillance footage captured through their cameras, have been met with concerns from lawmakers and civil rights groups over privacy and racial profiling.

Ring's partnerships with U.S. law enforcement agencies have drawn particular attention. Hundreds of police and fire departments have joined the Neighbors app, according to Ring's active agency tracker: https://bit.ly/3wSPnTv

Ring said its new "Request for Assistance" feature in the Neighbors app will roll out starting next week.

It said no information would be shared with agencies without users choosing to do so and that requests can be issued only by verified agency profiles and that request history will be logged online, so users can see how their police force is using the posts.

Social apps focused on neighborhood safety have come under increasing scrutiny in recent months.

Crowdsourced crime-tracking app Citizen was recently blasted for putting a $30,000 reward to find a man it wrongly said was an arson suspect. The company has said it regrets the mistake and is working to improve its internal processes. Citizen has also sparked controversy over what it said were internal tests for a service that would deploy rapid-response security personnel to app users in Los Angeles.

Hyper-local site Nextdoor, which attracted more users during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been criticized for failing to more quickly address racial profiling and misinformation on the site. The site has said it is adding user prompts and moderator training to mitigate these issues.

Ring said on Thursday it had rules in place to prevent "overly broad requests" from agencies on the Neighbors app, such as needing a valid case number and limiting the time frame and area in a request.

Amazon also recently extended its one-year moratorium on police use of its facial-recognition technology, which it says is not used in Ring products.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Elizabeth Culliford


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
07:44aAMAZON COM  : Heritage dispute engulfs site chosen for Amazon's new African HQ
RE
07:40aAMAZON COM  : Ring's neighborhood watch app is making police requests public
RE
03:55aAMAZON COM  : France's Casino expands Amazon partnership with collect services
RE
06/02U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal
RE
06/02EXCLUSIVE : UK's Sunak says U.S. plan to break global tax deadlock could work
RE
06/02ANALYSIS : Global corporate tax crackdown gets ethical investor boost
RE
06/02AMAZON COM  : Sets Prime Day Sales Event for June 21-22
MT
06/02AMAZON COM  : Germany's Scholz expects "significant progress" in G7 fight agains..
RE
06/02AMAZON COM  : Supporting the future of safety and health professionals
PU
06/02AMAZON, DELIVERED : Small business transportation providers drive a safe network
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 557 M - -
Net cash 2021 86 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 631 B 1 631 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 245,18 $
Last Close Price 3 233,99 $
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.70%1 630 978
JD.COM, INC.-12.92%118 404
WAYFAIR INC.47.42%34 687
ETSY, INC.-1.56%22 261
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.92%16 587
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.16%11 485