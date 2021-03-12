Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Rubio first U.S. Republican senator to support union push at Amazon.com

03/12/2021 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Congressional delegation visits an Amazon facility to show their support for workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Friday became the first high-profile Republican lawmaker to support a growing push to unionize Amazon.com Inc workers in Alabama, after several Democratic lawmakers visited the company's facility last week.

In an opinion piece in USA Today, Rubio wrote that Amazon has "waged a war against working-class values" and is "looking to crush the union vote" in Bessemer, Alabama.

"Here's my standard: When the conflict is between working Americans and a company whose leadership has decided to wage culture war against working-class values, the choice is easy -- I support the workers. And that's why I stand with those at Amazon's Bessemer warehouse today."

Rubio's backing is noteworthy as Republicans traditionally favor businesses and investors looking to squelch unionizing efforts.

Amazon workers at the Alabama facility began voting by mail in February on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) and become the first group of U.S. Amazon employees to unionize. The union's President Stuart Appelbaum welcomed the support from Rubio and said this fight "should not be a partisan issue."

President Joe Biden also recently expressed support for the Amazon warehouse employees and defended workers' rights to form unions.

Last week, Democratic U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell and Nikema Williams visited the facility and met workers and organizers.

An Amazon spokesperson said "when Senator Rubio says Amazon is 'waging war on working class values,' does he mean our $15 starting wage, comprehensive benefits, or the paid parental leave we provide for hourly workers?."

Rubio's column did not address Amazon's wages or benefits. It said Amazon "uses anticompetitive strategies to crush small businesses, bans conservative books and blocks traditional charities from participating in its AmazonSmile program."

Amazon offers $15 an hour minimum wage to its workers and has continued to advocate for the federal minimum wage to be raised to that level.

Rubio has clashed with Amazon before, as part of a group of conservative lawmakers who wrote to the online retailer in February after it stopped selling a book that Amazon said framed transgender and other sexual identities as mental illnesses.

The pressure on Amazon has also continued to mount from other areas in Washington.

On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders invited Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, to appear before his Senate Budget panel for a hearing on income and wealth inequality.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)

By Nandita Bose


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
01:58pAMAZON COM  : Rubio first U.S. Republican senator to support union push at Amazo..
RE
01:32pAMAZON COM  : Rubio Supports Amazon Workers' Push to Unionize in Alabama -- 2nd ..
DJ
01:03pAMAZON COM  : Rubio Supports Amazon Workers' Push to Unionize in Alabama -- Upda..
DJ
08:14aANTITRUST LAW : What Is It and Why Does Congress Want to Change It?
DJ
07:30aNasdaq futures drop as spike in bond yields hurts tech stocks
RE
05:05aRakuten to sell 8% stake to Japan Post in Amazon battle
RE
01:43aNETFLIX  : India child rights body asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums..
RE
12:04aRakuten to sell 8% stake to Japan Post in Amazon battle
RE
03/11AMAZON COM  : Read the Letter Amazon Sent to Republican Senators Over Book Polic..
DJ
03/11S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 841 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 568 B 1 568 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 046,46 $
Last Close Price 3 113,59 $
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.12%1 567 894
JD.COM, INC.2.40%139 673
WAYFAIR INC.41.71%33 145
ETSY, INC.24.13%27 837
ALLEGRO.EU SA-23.53%17 290
MONOTARO CO., LTD.12.00%12 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ