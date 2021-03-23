Amazon com : Taps Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky to Lead Its AWS Cloud Unit

By Paul Ziobro

Amazon.com Inc. tapped Adam Selipsky to become the next CEO of Amazon Web Services, bringing back an early hire of the cloud-computing unit to succeed Andy Jassy, who is set to replace Jeff Bezos when the company founder steps down later this year.

Mr. Selipsky was one of the first vice presidents hired to Amazon Web Services in 2005, and he wound up running the unit's sales, marketing and support functions. He left Amazon in 2016 to become chief executive officer of the data-analytics platform Tableau Software Inc. in 2016 before Salesforce.com Inc. acquired it for more than $15 billion.

Mr. Selipsky will become AWS CEO during the third quarter of the year, when Mr. Jassy is moving up to replace Mr. Bezos as Amazon's CEO.

In a note to employees announcing the hire, Mr. Jassy said the cloud business, which has $51 billion in annual sales and grew at a rate of nearly 30% in the fourth quarter, is set to continue expanding.

Mr. Jassy said that less than 5% of global technology spending is on cloud services at this point. "We have a lot more to invent for customers, and we have a very strong leadership team and group of builders to make it happen," he said in the memo.

