Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : Taps Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky to Lead Its AWS Cloud Unit -- Update

03/23/2021 | 06:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Ziobro

Amazon.com Inc. tapped Adam Selipsky to become the next chief executive of Amazon Web Services, bringing back an early hire of the cloud-computing unit to succeed Andy Jassy, who is set to replace Jeff Bezos when the company founder steps down later this year.

Mr. Selipsky is returning to Amazon after leaving in 2016 to become CEO of the data-analytics platform Tableau Software Inc., which was acquired by Salesforce.com Inc. for more than $15 billion.

Originally one of the first vice presidents hired in 2005 to work at Amazon Web Services, known as AWS, Mr. Selipsky worked closely with Mr. Jassy in his 11 years at Amazon and was a key executive who helped build out the cloud-computing unit. He ran the team that built the first visual interface for AWS. By the time he left, he was running marketing, sales, support, business development, partner alliances and international expansion, a role akin to a chief operating officer, he said in an interview with the Journal in 2019.

Mr. Selipsky is one of a number of executives who left Amazon to become CEOs at other companies. He and others are responsible for spreading what some call the "gospel" of Mr. Bezos around the corporate world.

He will become AWS CEO during the third quarter of the year, when Mr. Jassy is moving up to replace Mr. Bezos as Amazon's CEO.

Mr. Selipsky will inherit one of the most important and influential jobs in the technology industry. As more businesses are opting to move their computing and data-storage needs to the cloud, the companies that provide the services have increasingly come to be seen as essential utilities providing services needed for the internet to function.

Amazon is the leading cloud provider with a market share of around 34% at the end of last year, according to Synergy Research Group. Microsoft Corp. was second with about 20%.

In a note to employees announcing the hire, Mr. Jassy called Mr. Selipsky "customer obsessed," a phrase often repeated at Amazon and one Mr. Bezos would often put at the center of the company's ethos. The cloud business, which had $51 billion in annual sales and grew at a rate of nearly 30% in the fourth quarter, is set to continue expanding, Mr. Jassy said.

"We have a lot more to invent for customers, and we have a very strong leadership team and group of builders to make it happen," he said in the memo.

At Amazon, AWS has long been its most profitable unit, although its advertising revenue has also grown rapidly. The cloud-computing business generated only about 10% of Amazon's total sales in the final three months of 2020 but accounted for half of its operating profit. AWS revenue reached $12.7 billion in that period, and its operating profit was $3.6 billion.

As more companies move to the cloud, Amazon and other providers have expanded what they can offer to customers, helping them collect more data on their products, users and employees. The pandemic also pushed more companies to move to the cloud as millions have had to work remotely during a year of lockdowns.

A friend of Mr. Jassy, Mr. Selipsky helped grow Tableau by transitioning the company to a subscription-licensing model. Tableau allows companies to build databases, spreadsheets, graphs and maps from their data. It had more than 86,000 organizations using its services when it was acquired by Salesforce. Mr. Selipsky continued to run Tableau and served on the company's executive leadership team.

--Dana Mattioli contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1847ET

All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:47pAMAZON COM  : Taps Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky to Lead Its AWS Cloud Unit -- Updat..
DJ
05:45pAMAZON COM  : brings back former executive to run cloud business
AQ
05:28pAMAZON COM  : Taps Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky to Lead Its AWS Cloud Unit
DJ
05:22pAMAZON COM  : picks former executive Adam Selipsky to lead cloud unit
RE
05:06pAMAZON COM  : Names Adam Selipsky Chief Executive Officer of AWS
MT
04:53pAMAZON.COM  : Adam Selipsky Will Be Next CEO of AWS
DJ
04:49pAMAZON COM  : picks former executive Adam Selipsky to lead cloud unit
RE
04:49pGAMESTOP  : Names Jenna Owens Chief Operating Officer
MT
04:27pSTREET COLOR : Amazon Appoints Adam Selipsky as Cloud Unit CEO
MT
12:01pAMAZON COM  : Deliveroo stake to drop to 11.5% after London IPO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 25 072 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 580 B 1 580 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 046,46 $
Last Close Price 3 137,50 $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.59%1 551 825
JD.COM, INC.-3.33%132 100
WAYFAIR INC.52.99%33 563
ETSY, INC.23.53%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.58%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.14.48%13 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ