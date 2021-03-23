Amazon com : Taps Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky to Lead Its AWS Cloud Unit -- Update

By Paul Ziobro

Amazon.com Inc. tapped Adam Selipsky to become the next chief executive of Amazon Web Services, bringing back an early hire of the cloud-computing unit to succeed Andy Jassy, who is set to replace Jeff Bezos when the company founder steps down later this year.

Mr. Selipsky is returning to Amazon after leaving in 2016 to become CEO of the data-analytics platform Tableau Software Inc., which was acquired by Salesforce.com Inc. for more than $15 billion.

Originally one of the first vice presidents hired in 2005 to work at Amazon Web Services, known as AWS, Mr. Selipsky worked closely with Mr. Jassy in his 11 years at Amazon and was a key executive who helped build out the cloud-computing unit. He ran the team that built the first visual interface for AWS. By the time he left, he was running marketing, sales, support, business development, partner alliances and international expansion, a role akin to a chief operating officer, he said in an interview with the Journal in 2019.

Mr. Selipsky is one of a number of executives who left Amazon to become CEOs at other companies. He and others are responsible for spreading what some call the "gospel" of Mr. Bezos around the corporate world.

He will become AWS CEO during the third quarter of the year, when Mr. Jassy is moving up to replace Mr. Bezos as Amazon's CEO.

Mr. Selipsky will inherit one of the most important and influential jobs in the technology industry. As more businesses are opting to move their computing and data-storage needs to the cloud, the companies that provide the services have increasingly come to be seen as essential utilities providing services needed for the internet to function.

Amazon is the leading cloud provider with a market share of around 34% at the end of last year, according to Synergy Research Group. Microsoft Corp. was second with about 20%.

In a note to employees announcing the hire, Mr. Jassy called Mr. Selipsky "customer obsessed," a phrase often repeated at Amazon and one Mr. Bezos would often put at the center of the company's ethos. The cloud business, which had $51 billion in annual sales and grew at a rate of nearly 30% in the fourth quarter, is set to continue expanding, Mr. Jassy said.

"We have a lot more to invent for customers, and we have a very strong leadership team and group of builders to make it happen," he said in the memo.

At Amazon, AWS has long been its most profitable unit, although its advertising revenue has also grown rapidly. The cloud-computing business generated only about 10% of Amazon's total sales in the final three months of 2020 but accounted for half of its operating profit. AWS revenue reached $12.7 billion in that period, and its operating profit was $3.6 billion.

As more companies move to the cloud, Amazon and other providers have expanded what they can offer to customers, helping them collect more data on their products, users and employees. The pandemic also pushed more companies to move to the cloud as millions have had to work remotely during a year of lockdowns.

A friend of Mr. Jassy, Mr. Selipsky helped grow Tableau by transitioning the company to a subscription-licensing model. Tableau allows companies to build databases, spreadsheets, graphs and maps from their data. It had more than 86,000 organizations using its services when it was acquired by Salesforce. Mr. Selipsky continued to run Tableau and served on the company's executive leadership team.

