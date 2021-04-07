Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : U.S. SEC blocks Amazon effort to stop shareholder votes on racial equity audit

04/07/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France

(Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday turned down an exemption sought by Amazon.com Inc to stop its investors from considering a shareholder proposal related to racial equity at the e-commerce giant.

The decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission followed an appeal by Amazon to block the non-binding proposal from being voted on at the company's upcoming annual meeting.

The proposal was first filed by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on behalf of New York State Common Retirement Fund in December, seeking to independently audit the company's policies and practices on civil rights and racial discrimination.

"An independent examination of just how Amazon is addressing racial injustice in its workplace, in the wages it pays and in the products it sells, will help ensure the company is confronting institutionalized inequality and the impact on its business," DiNapoli said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:09pAMAZON COM  : U.S. SEC blocks Amazon effort to stop shareholder votes on racial ..
RE
03:20pAMAZON COM  : Yellen pushes minimum corporate taxes, ending fossil fuel breaks, ..
RE
02:26pAMAZON COM  : Biden will press U.S. companies to pay 'acceptable' level of tax
RE
01:01pAMAZON COM  : Easterseals Southern California and IMDbPro Collaborate to Support..
BU
01:00pAMAZON COM  : Twitch will ban users for 'severe misconduct' that occurs away fro..
RE
12:58pWHITE HOUSE : Amazon joined call with others on infrastructure plan
RE
12:47pAMAZON COM  : Yellen pushes minimum corporate taxes, ending fossil fuel breaks, ..
RE
11:04aAMAZON COM  : "Alexa, send a hug to mom"
PU
10:36aGlobal markets live: Morgan Stanley, Toshiba, Roche
09:47aAnthem to offer incentives to fully COVID-19 vaccinated employees
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 25 109 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 623 B 1 623 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 4 034,17 $
Last Close Price 3 223,82 $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-0.93%1 623 402
JD.COM, INC.-4.99%129 587
WAYFAIR INC.50.19%35 175
ETSY, INC.15.79%25 967
ALLEGRO.EU SA-32.11%15 167
MONOTARO CO., LTD.18.67%13 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ