Amazon com : UK regulator opens formal probe into Amazon, Google over fake reviews

June 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on
Friday opened a formal investigation into Amazon and
Alphabet Inc's Google over concerns the tech giants
have not done enough to combat fake reviews on their sites.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it will now
gather further information to determine whether the firms may
have broken consumer law by taking insufficient action to
protect shoppers from fake reviews.
The move comes after an initial CMA investigation, which
opened in May 2020, and assessed several platforms’ internal
systems and processes for identifying and dealing with fake
reviews.
The regulator said it was also concerned that Amazon’s
systems had failed adequately to prevent and deter some sellers
from manipulating product listings, through for example
co-opting positive reviews from other products.
“Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be
misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money
based on those recommendations," said CMA Chief Executive Andrea
Coscelli.
"Equally, it’s simply not fair if some businesses can fake
5-star reviews to give their products or services the most
prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out."
