    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : UK regulator opens formal probe into Amazon, Google over fake reviews

06/25/2021 | 02:32am EDT
June 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday opened a formal investigation into Amazon and Alphabet Inc's Google over concerns the tech giants have not done enough to combat fake reviews on their sites.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it will now gather further information to determine whether the firms may have broken consumer law by taking insufficient action to protect shoppers from fake reviews.

The move comes after an initial CMA investigation, which opened in May 2020, and assessed several platforms’ internal systems and processes for identifying and dealing with fake reviews.

The regulator said it was also concerned that Amazon’s systems had failed adequately to prevent and deter some sellers from manipulating product listings, through for example co-opting positive reviews from other products.

“Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations," said CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli.

"Equally, it’s simply not fair if some businesses can fake 5-star reviews to give their products or services the most prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out."

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.31% 2450 Delayed Quote.39.79%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.56% 3449.08 Delayed Quote.5.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 711 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 739 B 1 739 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.5.90%1 739 453
JD.COM, INC.-16.79%113 144
WAYFAIR INC.37.06%32 249
ETSY, INC.0.87%22 841
ALLEGRO.EU SA-26.16%16 275
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.68%11 433