Amazon com : Virgin Galactic's Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M., July 11 (Reuters) - British
billionaire Richard Branson prepared on Sunday to climb into his
Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane and soar more than 50
miles (80 km) above the New Mexico desert in the vehicle's first
fully crewed test flight to the edge of space.
Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc
employees strapping in for the ride, has touted the flight as a
precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he
founded poised to begin commercial operations next year.
Sunday's launch of the VSS Unity rocket plane will mark the
company's 22nd test flight of its SpaceShipTwo system, and its
fourth crewed mission beyond Earth's atmosphere. It's also the
first to carry a full complement of space travelers - two pilots
and four "mission specialists," Branson among them.
The planned takeoff from New Mexico's state-owned Spaceport
of America, located near the New Mexico town of Truth or
Consequences, was pushed back by 90 minutes due to overnight
thunderstorms that kept Virgin Galactic from rolling out its
rocket plane on time, the company said.
The gleaming white spaceplane was now due to be borne aloft
at around 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) attached to the underside of a
specially designed twin-fuselage carrier jet VMS Eve - named for
Branson's late mother.
Separating from the mothership at an altitude of 50,000
feet, Unity's rocket engine will ignite to send the spaceplane
streaking straight upward to the blackness of space some 55
miles high, where the crew will experience about 4 minutes of
microgravity.
With the engine shut down near the peak of its climb, the
craft will then be shifted into re-entry mode before gliding
back to a runway landing at the spaceport. The entire flight,
from takeoff to touchdown, should take about 90 minutes.
HIGH-COST TICKETS
Assuming the mission goes well, Virgin has plans for two
further test flights of the spaceplane in the months ahead
before beginning regular commercial operation in 2022.
This is no discount travel service. But demand is apparently
strong, with several hundred wealthy would-be citizen astronauts
already having booked reservations, priced at around $250,000
per ticket.
The Swiss-based investment bank UBS has estimated the
potential value of the space tourism market reaching $3 billion
annually by 2030.
Proving rocket travel safe for the general public is key,
given the inherent dangers of spaceflight.
An earlier prototype of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane
crashed during a test flight over California's Mojave Desert in
2014, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.
Branson's participation in Sunday's flight, announced just
over a week ago, is in keeping with his persona as the daredevil
executive whose Virgin brands - from airlines to music companies
- have long been associated with ocean-crossing exploits in
sailboats and hot-air balloons.
SPACE RACE
His ride-along also upstages rival astro-tourism venture
Blue Origin and its founder, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, in
what has been popularized as the "billionaire space race."
Bezos has been planning to fly aboard his own suborbital
rocketship, the New Shepard, later this month.
Branson, a week away from his 71st birthday, has insisted he
and Bezos are friendly rivals and not engaged in a personal
contest to beat one another into space.
Bezos posted a message on Instagram on Saturday wishing
Branson and his team good luck and "a successful and safe
flight," but nonetheless there has been some public rancor
between the two.
Blue Origin has disparaged Virgin Galactic as falling short
of a true spaceflight experience, saying that unlike Unity,
Bezos's New Shepard tops the 62-mile-high-mark (100 km), called
the Kármán line, set by an international aeronautics body as
defining the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space.
"New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so
none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name,"
Blue Origin said in a series of Twitter posts on Friday.
However, U.S. space agency NASA and the U.S. Air Force both
define an astronaut as anyone who has flown higher than 50 miles
(80 km).
A third player in the space race, billionaire proprietor
Elon Musk's SpaceX, plans to send its first all-civilian crew
(without Musk) into orbit in September, after having already
launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the
International Space Station for NASA.
Musk said on Twitter that he would be at the launch to cheer
Branson on.
Branson's official role in Sunday's test flight is to
"evaluate the private astronaut experience," according to
Virgin's press materials.
The spaceplane's two pilots, Dave Mackay and Michael
Masucci, will control the ignition and shutoff of the ship's
rocket engine, activation of the vehicle's "feathered" tail
maneuver for re-entry and steer the craft back to its runway.
The three other mission specialists are Beth Moses, the
company's chief astronaut instructor; Virgin Galactic's lead
operations engineer Colin Bennett; and Sirisha Bandla, a
research operations and government affairs vice president.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman
Editing by Daniel Wallis and Frances Kerry)