Amazon com : Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M., July 11 (Reuters) - British
billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday soared more than 50 miles
above the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket
plane and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed
test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he
started 17 years ago.
Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc
employees strapped in for the ride, has touted the mission as a
precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he
founded in 2004 poised to begin commercial operations next year.
The success of the flight also gave the flamboyant
entrepreneur bragging rights in a highly publicized rivalry with
fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, the Amazon online retail
mogul who had hoped to fly into space first aboard his own space
company's rocket.
Sunday's launch of the VSS Unity passenger rocket plane
marked the company's 22nd test flight of its SpaceShipTwo
system, and its fourth crewed mission beyond Earth's atmosphere.
It was also the first to carry a full complement of space
travelers - two pilots and four "mission specialists," Branson
among them.
A week away from his 71st birthday, Branson and his
crewmates walked onto the tarmac waving to a throng of onlookers
before boarding the Unity rocket plane parked at the end of a
taxiway. Video posted by Virgin Galactic showed Branson arriving
earlier at the takeoff site on his bicycle and greeting
crewmates with a hug.
A festive gathering of space industry executives, future
customers and other well-wishers were on hand to witness the
launch, which was livestreamed in a presentation hosted by
late-night television comedian Stephen Colbert. Among those
present was fellow billionaire and space industry pioneer Elon
Musk, who also is founder of electric carmaker Tesla Inc
.
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Khalid took the stage after the
flight to perform his forthcoming single "New Normal."
The gleaming white spaceplane was carried aloft on Sunday
attached to the underside of the dual-fuselage jet VMS Eve
(named for Branson's late mother) in a takeoff from Spaceport
America, a state-owned facility near the aptly named town of
Truth or Consequences. Virgin Galactic leases a large section of
the 18,000-acre site.
Reaching its high-altitude launch point at about 46,000
feet, Unity was released from the mothership and fell away as
its crew ignited the vehicle's rocket, sending it streaking
straight upward at supersonic speed to the blackness of space
some 53 miles (85.9 km) high.
The spaceplane's contrail was clearly visible from the
ground as it soared through the upper atmosphere, to the cheers
of the crowd below.
At the apex of the climb with the rocket shut down, the crew
then experienced a few minutes of microgravity, before the
spaceplane shifted into re-entry mode, and began a gliding
descent to a runway back at the spaceport. The entire flight,
from takeoff to landing, lasted about an hour.
HIGH-COST TICKETS
Virgin has said it plans at least two further test flights
of the spaceplane in the months ahead before beginning regular
commercial operation in 2022.
This is no discount travel service. But demand is apparently
strong, with several hundred wealthy would-be citizen astronauts
already having booked reservations, priced at around $250,000
per ticket.
The Swiss-based investment bank UBS has estimated the
potential value of the space tourism market reaching $3 billion
annually by 2030.
Proving rocket travel safe for the public is key, given the
inherent dangers of spaceflight.
An earlier prototype of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane
crashed during a test flight over California's Mojave Desert in
2014, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.
Branson's participation in Sunday's flight, announced just
over a week ago, was in keeping with his persona as the
daredevil executive whose Virgin brands - from airlines to music
companies - have long been associated with ocean-crossing
exploits in sailboats and hot-air balloons.
SPACE RACE
His ride-along also upstaged rival astro-tourism venture
Blue Origin and its founder, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos,
in what has been popularized as the "billionaire space race."
Bezos has been planning to fly aboard his own suborbital
rocketship, the New Shepard, later this month.
Branson has insisted he and Bezos are friendly rivals and
not engaged in a personal contest to beat one another into
space.
Bezos posted a message on Instagram on Saturday wishing
Branson and his team "a successful and safe flight," but
nonetheless there has been some public rancor between the two.
Blue Origin has disparaged Virgin Galactic as falling short
of a true spaceflight experience, saying that unlike Unity,
Bezos's New Shepard tops the 62-mile-high-mark (100 km), called
the Kármán line, set by an international aeronautics body as
defining the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space.
"New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so
none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name,"
Blue Origin said in a series of Twitter posts on Friday.
However, U.S. space agency NASA and the U.S. Air Force both
define an astronaut as anyone who has flown higher than 50 miles
(80 km).
A third player in the space race, Musk's SpaceX, plans to
send its first all-civilian crew (without Musk) into orbit in
September, after having already launched numerous cargo payloads
and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.
Branson's official role in Sunday's test flight was to
"evaluate the private astronaut experience," according to
Virgin's press materials.
The spaceplane's two pilots, Dave Mackay and Michael
Masucci, were tasked with controlling the ignition and shutoff
of the ship's rocket, activating the vehicle's "feathered" tail
maneuver for re-entry and steering the ship back to Earth.
The three other mission specialists were Beth Moses, the
company's chief astronaut instructor; Virgin Galactic's lead
operations engineer Colin Bennett; and Sirisha Bandla, a
research operations and government affairs vice president.
