Amazon com : Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M., July 11 (Reuters) - A
twin-fuselage jet took off on Sunday carrying a Virgin Galactic
rocket plane primed to soar more than 50 miles above the New
Mexico desert with British billionaire Richard Branson aboard in
the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space.
Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc
employees strapping in for the flight, has touted the mission as
a precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he
founded poised to begin commercial operations next year.
Sunday's high-altitude launch of the VSS Unity rocket plane
marks the company's 22nd test flight of its SpaceShipTwo system,
and its fourth crewed mission beyond Earth's atmosphere. It is
also the first to carry a full complement of space travelers -
two pilots and four "mission specialists," Branson among them.
A week away from his 71st birthday, Branson and his
crewmates walked onto the tarmac of New Mexico's Spaceport
America waving to a throng of onlookers before boarding waiting
Unity rocket plane parked at the end of a taxiway.
Video posted online by Virgin Galactic showed Branson
earlier arriving at the spaceport on his bicycle and greeting
his crewmates with a hug.
A festive gathering of space industry executives, future
customers and other well-wishers were on hand to witness the
launch event, which was livestreamed in a presentation
introduced by late-night television host Stephen Colbert. Among
those present was fellow billionaire and space industry pioneer
Elon Musk, who also is founder of electric carmaker Tesla Inc
.
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Khalid was due to take the stage
after the flight to perform a forthcoming single "New Normal."
The gleaming white spaceplane was borne aloft attached to
the underside of a specially designed twin-fuselage carrier jet
VMS Eve - named for Branson's late mother, which took off at
around 10:40 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). (Graphic of spaceship) https://tmsnrt.rs/2TNbexN
Separating from the mothership when it reaches an altitude
of 50,000 feet, Unity's rocket engine will then ignite to send
the spaceplane streaking straight upward to the blackness of
space some 55 miles (88.5 km) high, where the crew will
experience about four minutes of microgravity.
With the engine shut down near the peak of its climb, the
craft will then be shifted into re-entry mode before gliding
back to a runway landing at the spaceport. The entire flight,
from takeoff to touchdown, should take about 90 minutes.
HIGH-COST TICKETS
Assuming the mission goes well, Virgin has plans for two
further test flights of the spaceplane in the months ahead
before beginning regular commercial operation in 2022.
This is no discount travel service. But demand is apparently
strong, with several hundred wealthy would-be citizen astronauts
already having booked reservations, priced at around $250,000
per ticket.
The Swiss-based investment bank UBS has estimated the
potential value of the space tourism market reaching $3 billion
annually by 2030.
Proving rocket travel safe for the public is key, given the
inherent dangers of spaceflight.
An earlier prototype of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane
crashed during a test flight over California's Mojave Desert in
2014, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.
Branson's participation in Sunday's flight, announced just
over a week ago, is in keeping with his persona as the daredevil
executive whose Virgin brands - from airlines to music companies
- have long been associated with ocean-crossing exploits in
sailboats and hot-air balloons.
SPACE RACE
His ride-along also upstages rival astro-tourism venture
Blue Origin and its founder, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos,
in what has been popularized as the "billionaire space race."
Bezos has been planning to fly aboard his own suborbital
rocketship, the New Shepard, later this month.
Branson has insisted he and Bezos are friendly rivals and
not engaged in a personal contest to beat one another into
space.
Bezos posted a message on Instagram on Saturday wishing
Branson and his team good luck and "a successful and safe
flight," but nonetheless there has been some public rancor
between the two.
Blue Origin has disparaged Virgin Galactic as falling short
of a true spaceflight experience, saying that unlike Unity,
Bezos's New Shepard tops the 62-mile-high-mark (100 km), called
the Kármán line, set by an international aeronautics body as
defining the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space.
"New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so
none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name,"
Blue Origin said in a series of Twitter posts on Friday.
However, U.S. space agency NASA and the U.S. Air Force both
define an astronaut as anyone who has flown higher than 50 miles
(80 km).
A third player in the space race, Musk's SpaceX, plans to
send its first all-civilian crew (without Musk) into orbit in
September, after having already launched numerous cargo payloads
and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.
Branson's official role in Sunday's test flight is to
"evaluate the private astronaut experience," according to
Virgin's press materials.
The spaceplane's two pilots, Dave Mackay and Michael
Masucci, will control the ignition and shutoff of the ship's
rocket engine, activation of the vehicle's "feathered" tail
maneuver for re-entry and steer the craft back to its runway.
The three other mission specialists are Beth Moses, the
company's chief astronaut instructor; Virgin Galactic's lead
operations engineer Colin Bennett; and Sirisha Bandla, a
research operations and government affairs vice president.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman
Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)