Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : What's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram

07/03/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs

(Reuters) - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said it was time to bust out the tequila.

Standing by the seashore, the celebrity wrestler and film star put his arm around Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc's founder. Bezos, in sunglasses, smiled for a picture and then shared it on the 'gram. The men had just announced a movie deal for Amazon Studios.

Bezos, 57, is stepping down as Amazon's CEO on Monday. He'll remain executive chairman and the company's biggest shareholder, but his Instagram account shows he has plenty of other interests to occupy his time.

The science fiction fan is planning a joy ride to suborbital space with his best friend and brother, Mark, this month, one recent post said. In another, Bezos is behind the wheel of an electric pickup truck built by Rivian, a startup that Amazon funded, traversing the desert in a cowboy hat to see a rocket capsule land.

The final frontier has long beckoned Bezos, who has poured billions of dollars into his company Blue Origin to promote tourism and infrastructure in space. The venture's first crewed flight is to embark July 20, less than two weeks after Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic to commence a new epoch of travel beyond earth.

Bezos leaves Amazon's former cloud computing chief Andy Jassy to run a company that is bigger and more valuable than ever. It's unclear how Bezos will govern from the sidelines.

Bezos, a hedge fund executive turned garage entrepreneur, long defined Amazon's culture, through business adages like "customer obsession" and "have backbone; disagree and commit," as well as curt emails to his team bearing just a question mark https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-bezos/with-bezos-out-as-amazon-ceo-is-this-the-end-of-his-ominous-question-mark-emails-idUSKBN2A32Z8.

Neither Amazon nor Bezos responded to a request for comment.

Bezos said in an April letter to investors that he would focus on new initiatives as executive chair and making Amazon a better place to work. That followed employee frustration that surfaced during a failed unionization campaign in Alabama.

His Instagram, though, spotlights his interest in Tinsel Town. Bezos posted about Oscar nods and Golden Globe wins for Amazon Studios, and during his last annual meeting as CEO he talked about re-imagining screen heroes for the 21st century through Amazon's deal to buy MGM.

(Not featured on his Instagram is a yacht, longer than a football field, which Bezos reportedly owns and which will come with a support yacht and helipad once it's built, according to Bloomberg News. His partner, Lauren Sanchez, is a helicopter pilot.)

Bezos has also met with public officials to draw attention to his philanthropy. He discussed his climate efforts with French President Emmanuel Macron and gave Washington Governor Jay Inslee a tour of a homeless shelter, his posts show.

He's had some fun with music stars Katy Perry, Lil Nas X and Lizzo, too.

He posted from the Super Bowl in 2020, "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% @lizzobeeating's biggest fan."

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Leslie Adler)

By Jeffrey Dastin


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:21aExclusive-Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses -..
RE
03:11aBritain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln takeover by Fortress-led group
RE
07/02HAGENS BERMAN : Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Price-Gouging During COVID Pandemic
BU
07/02Job surge pushes Wall Street to record highs
RE
07/02US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After Jobs Report
MT
07/02CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After J..
MT
07/02US Stocks Gain, Extending Record Run, as Bond Yields Drop After Mixed Jobs Re..
MT
07/02AMAZON COM INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Ending Near Market-Leading Highs
MT
07/02S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 681 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 771 B 1 771 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 510,98 $
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.80%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-13.28%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.33.30%33 500
ETSY, INC.11.05%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-20.09%17 380
OZON HOLDINGS PLC40.50%11 872