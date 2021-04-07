Amazon com : Yellen pushes minimum corporate taxes, no more fossil fuel breaks, to pay for infrastructure

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen on Wednesday fleshed out the details of a corporate
tax hike plan linked to President Joe Biden's infrastructure
investment proposal, aiming to raise $2.5 trillion in new
revenues over 15 years by deterring tax avoidance.
Yellen's plan relies on negotiating a 21% global minimum
corporate tax rate with major economies and a separate 15%
minimum tax on 'booked' income aimed at the largest U.S.
corporations. Dozens of big U.S. companies use complex tax
strategies to reduce their federal tax liabilities to zero.
Yellen said that promises of increased U.S. investment by
corporations under the 2017 Republican tax cuts failed to
materialize. Instead, the Trump-era cuts led to a dramatic drop
in tax revenue as a share of economic output, with continued
incentives to shift profits offshore, she told reporters on a
conference call.
"Our tax revenues are already at their lowest level in a
generation. And as they continue to drop lower we will have less
money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D."
The Treasury plan also would eliminate a range of tax breaks
for the fossil fuel industry, a move it said would raise
revenues by $35 billion over 10 years. It will replace these
with new clean energy tax incentives including for electric
vehicles and efficient electric appliances.
The Treasury plan would modify the 2017 version of a global
minimum tax, the 10.5% Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income tax
(GILTI), by raising the rate to 21% and applying it on a
country-by-country basis.
It would also replace a separate 10% minimum tax aimed at
stopping the shift of profits to tax havens, replacing it with a
new system, also at 21%.
Biden has sharply criticized Amazon.com Inc and other large
companies for paying "not a penny" in corporate income taxes in
recent years. A new 15% alternative minimum tax for
corporations, based on booked income reported to shareholders,
aims to ensure that they pay at least some taxes.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos late on Tuesday said he supports a
hike in the U.S. corporate tax rate, but did not specify a
specific level that was acceptable.
Treasury said it estimates that some 45 corporations would
have seen an average $300 million annual tax liability under the
proposed minimum, raising some $13.5 billion in new revenues.
(Reporting by David Lawder, David Shepardson, Jarrett Renshaw
and Tim Gardner; Editing by Heather Timmons and Andrea Ricci)