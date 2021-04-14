Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : aims to double U.S. Black employees in leadership this year

04/14/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - Amazon.com said on Wednesday it was aiming to double the number of Black employees in senior leadership roles and hire 30% more Black people as corporate employees in the United States this year.

Amazon data shows U.S. Black employees in leadership roles accounted for 3.8% last year.

The Seattle-based firm is also targeting to have 30% more women in tech and science related senior leadership roles in 2021.

A manager at the online retailer sued the firm last month for harassment and discrimination, saying it hires Black people for lower positions and promotion comes later for them than white workers.

At the time, Amazon said it was investigating the claims. It said it strives for an equitable culture and has no tolerance for discrimination: "These allegations do not reflect those efforts or our values." 

Women comprised 31.4% of Amazon's U.S. corporate employees in 2020, while it had 22.8% women in senior leadership roles.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 25 109 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 658 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 712 B 1 712 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 4 034,17 $
Last Close Price 3 400,00 $
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.76%1 712 120
JD.COM, INC.-10.35%122 278
WAYFAIR INC.40.95%33 012
ETSY, INC.25.92%28 239
ALLEGRO.EU SA-32.26%15 355
MONOTARO CO., LTD.10.10%13 144
