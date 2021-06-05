Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : and Facebook to fall under new G7 tax rules - Yellen

06/05/2021 | 11:03am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Both Amazon and Facebook will fall under new proposals for a global minimum corporation tax agreed by the Group of Seven on Saturday, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Asked whether the two companies would be covered by the proposal, Yellen said: "It will include large profitable firms and those firms, I believe, will qualify by almost any definition."

The joint statement by G7 finance ministers earlier on Saturday said it would tackle tax avoidance by "the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises".

Amazon has lower profit margins than most other tech companies, and European countries had been concerned it would escape extra taxation under initial U.S. proposals to the G7.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.60% 3206.22 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
FACEBOOK INC 1.32% 330.35 Delayed Quote.20.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 673 M - -
Net cash 2021 86 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 617 B 1 617 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 245,18 $
Last Close Price 3 206,22 $
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.56%1 616 973
JD.COM, INC.-14.19%116 687
WAYFAIR INC.42.17%33 451
ETSY, INC.-7.72%20 868
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.61%16 402
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-5.45%11 266