Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : announces issuance of $1B Sustainability Bond

05/10/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon is issuing a sustainability bond to fund ongoing and new sustainability projects that advance people and the planet.

Amazon has announced the issuance of a $1 billion sustainability focused bond. The proceeds will be used to fund projects in five areas, building on significant investments Amazon has made over the years: Renewable Energy, Clean Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, Affordable Housing, and Socioeconomic Advancement & Empowerment. Sustainability bonds enable investors to join us in tackling critical social and environmental issues.

This is part of a new Sustainable Bond Framework, which details how we are investing to drive a positive impact on society and to help advance new technologies that decarbonize and preserve the natural world. At Amazon, we are committed to using our scale for good. Amazon continues stimulate investment in the development of green technologies and low carbon products and services that will enable companies of all sizes to decarbonize their operations.

To date, our company commitments include:

  • Net Zero Carbon by 2040:Deploying our technology and people to reach net-zero carbon across Amazon by 2040, one decade ahead of the Paris Agreement.
  • 100,000 Electric Delivery Vehicles: Amazon placed an order for 100,000 electric delivery vehicles with Rivian, the largest order ever of electric delivery vehicles. We also partnered to order EVs from Mahindra Electric and Mercedes Benz.
  • 100% Renewable Energy: Amazon has committed to powering our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030, and we're on a path to achieve this five years early, by 2025.
  • Shipment Zero: Making all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon through Shipment Zero, with a goal of delivering 50% of all shipments with net-zero carbon by 2030.
  • Climate Pledge Fund: Investing to support the scalability and development of technologies and services that accelerate and facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.
  • Right Now Climate Fund: Investing in nature-based solutions, which include conservation, restoration, and improved land management actions that increase carbon storage or avoid greenhouse gas emissions in forests, wetlands, and grasslands across the globe.
  • Affordable Housing: Supporting innovative housing affordability initiatives.
  • Advancement and Empowerment: Increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups to enter the technology workforce and launching, scaling, and investing in skills training programs.

Get more information about Amazon's Sustainable Bond Framework.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 21:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
05:58pAMAZON COM  : announces issuance of $1B Sustainability Bond
PU
04:15pSTREET COLOR : Amazon Increases Size of Eight-Part Offering to $18.5 Bln From $1..
MT
03:24pAMAZON COM  : blocked 10 billion listings in counterfeit crackdown
AQ
03:20pNBC drops 2022 Golden Globes; Tom Cruise returns trophies
RE
02:11pSANCTIONS-AS-A-SERVICE : US Regulators Escalate Sanctions Enforcement Priorities..
AQ
01:27pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed in Midday Trading as High Base Metal Prices Abet..
MT
12:36pSTREET COLOR : Amazon's 8-Part Offering Order Books at $41 Bln, Initially Earmar..
MT
12:23pDow hits record high on boost from economy-linked stocks; Nasdaq drops
RE
11:05aGLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Amazon.com
MT
10:27aMARKET CHATTER : Amazon.com Reportedly Preparing Eight-Part Bond Sale
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 466 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 660 B 1 660 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 228,80 $
Last Close Price 3 190,49 $
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.04%1 660 037
JD.COM, INC.-14.10%116 583
WAYFAIR INC.35.29%31 832
ETSY, INC.-6.97%21 037
ALLEGRO.EU SA-35.23%14 980
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.01%11 652