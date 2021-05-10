Amazon com : announces issuance of $1B Sustainability Bond

Amazon is issuing a sustainability bond to fund ongoing and new sustainability projects that advance people and the planet.

Amazon has announced the issuance of a $1 billion sustainability focused bond. The proceeds will be used to fund projects in five areas, building on significant investments Amazon has made over the years: Renewable Energy, Clean Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, Affordable Housing, and Socioeconomic Advancement & Empowerment. Sustainability bonds enable investors to join us in tackling critical social and environmental issues.

This is part of a new Sustainable Bond Framework, which details how we are investing to drive a positive impact on society and to help advance new technologies that decarbonize and preserve the natural world. At Amazon, we are committed to using our scale for good. Amazon continues stimulate investment in the development of green technologies and low carbon products and services that will enable companies of all sizes to decarbonize their operations.

To date, our company commitments include:

Get more information about Amazon's Sustainable Bond Framework.