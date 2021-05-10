Amazon com : announces issuance of $1B Sustainability Bond
05/10/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Amazon is issuing a sustainability bond to fund ongoing and new sustainability projects that advance people and the planet.
Amazon has announced the issuance of a $1 billion sustainability focused bond. The proceeds will be used to fund projects in five areas, building on significant investments Amazon has made over the years: Renewable Energy, Clean Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, Affordable Housing, and Socioeconomic Advancement & Empowerment. Sustainability bonds enable investors to join us in tackling critical social and environmental issues.
This is part of a new Sustainable Bond Framework, which details how we are investing to drive a positive impact on society and to help advance new technologies that decarbonize and preserve the natural world. At Amazon, we are committed to using our scale for good. Amazon continues stimulate investment in the development of green technologies and low carbon products and services that will enable companies of all sizes to decarbonize their operations.
To date, our company commitments include:
Net Zero Carbon by 2040:Deploying our technology and people to reach net-zero carbon across Amazon by 2040, one decade ahead of the Paris Agreement.
100,000 Electric Delivery Vehicles: Amazon placed an order for 100,000 electric delivery vehicles with Rivian, the largest order ever of electric delivery vehicles. We also partnered to order EVs from Mahindra Electric and Mercedes Benz.
100% Renewable Energy: Amazon has committed to powering our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030, and we're on a path to achieve this five years early, by 2025.
Shipment Zero: Making all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon through Shipment Zero, with a goal of delivering 50% of all shipments with net-zero carbon by 2030.
Climate Pledge Fund: Investing to support the scalability and development of technologies and services that accelerate and facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Right Now Climate Fund: Investing in nature-based solutions, which include conservation, restoration, and improved land management actions that increase carbon storage or avoid greenhouse gas emissions in forests, wetlands, and grasslands across the globe.