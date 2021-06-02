Amazon com : is kicking off summer with Prime Day, coming June 21-22

Prime Day 2021 will deliver two days of epic savings on more than 2 million deals globally, and Amazon is putting its small business selling partners front and center.

Get ready: Amazon's annual Prime Day event will take place June 21-22, kicking off summer with the best deals and biggest savings Prime has to offer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, electronics, toys, home décor, automotive, and more. Plus, early deals and promotions are already underway.

Amazon is proud to support our small business selling partners again this year. Sellers will offer more than a million deals this Prime Day, and for two weeks leading up to the shopping event, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select U.S. small business products and brands in Amazon's store. Customers can earn the credit from June 7-20. The curated small business storefront is at amazon.com/supportsmall.

Prime Day kicks off at amazon.com/primedayon June 21 at midnight PDT, and runs through June 22. The event is open to Prime members in the U.S., the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

Keep reading for tips about getting the most out of your Prime Day experience, supporting small businesses, and finding early deals.

Kristen Bell: Actor, Philanthropist, and Small Business Owner

At the heart of Prime Day is our incredible selling partner community of almost 2 million small and medium-sized businesses around the world. They enable Amazon to deliver a great experience for customers on Prime Day and throughout the year. These third-party sellers represent almost 60% of sales on Amazon, and they are a continual source of inspiration for us. That's why, in 2020, we invested over $18 billion in our logistics network, tools, services, programs, and teams to help sellers thrive in Amazon's store. This Prime Day, we want to celebrate our partnership with small businesses and empower them to reach more customers and grow even more with Amazon.

Kristen Bell talks about Prime Day with Pawstruck founder Kyle Goguen

Curated storefront : To make it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has curated collections to connect customers with small businesses at amazon.com/supportsmall

: To make it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has curated collections to connect customers with small businesses at Spend $10, get $10 : From Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select U.S.-based small business products and brands in Amazon's store, including products from Amazon Handmade Amazon Launchpad

: From Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select U.S.-based small business products and brands in Amazon's store, including products from More small businesses than ever before :This year, more than 300,000 sellers are eligible for the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion-more than twice as many as last year-giving customers more opportunities to support small businesses.

:This year, more than 300,000 sellers are eligible for the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion-more than twice as many as last year-giving customers more opportunities to support small businesses. Earn 10% cash back :During the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card cardholders with an eligible Prime membership will also earn 10% cash back on small business purchases.

:During the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card cardholders with an eligible Prime membership will also earn 10% cash back on small business purchases. Shop small businesses with Alexa : Echo device owners in the U.S., the UK, and Germany can say, 'Alexa, shop small business' to discover products eligible for the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion.

: Echo device owners in the U.S., the UK, and Germany can say, 'Alexa, shop small business' to discover products eligible for the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion. Shop on Amazon Live: On Monday, June 7, customers can shop alongside Kristen Bell, Karamo Brown, and Mindy Kaling, who will be joined by some of their favorite small business owners to discuss their products and inspiring stories. Throughout Prime Day, Amazon Live

Kristen Bell talks about Prime Day with Kennedy Lowery of Live By Being

Starting today, Prime members can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals, including:

