  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amazon.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : makes it easier to compare medication prices

05/11/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon Prime are offering customers new ways to save money and understand prescription medication costs.

It's uncommon for customers to compare prices online for prescription drugs. In fact, a national surveyshowed that only 11% of customers shopped online for better prices when faced with higher than anticipated costs for their prescriptions.

Amazon is now introducing two new features that make it easier for customers to find and compare the expected price of their medication. These tools give customers more ways to save money on their prescription medication purchases.

With the Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit, Prime members can search for their medication and compare savings at Amazon Pharmacy and other retail pharmacies where the Prime savings card is accepted. With over 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, customers can browse prices on prescription medications from their local pharmacy or order online with free two-day delivery from Amazon Pharmacy. The Prime prescription savings benefit saves members up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand-name medications when paying without insurance.

Whether looking for the best price on urgent medication needs, or finding ways to save each month on chronic medications, this benefit is another way Prime members can save money and time while staying healthy.

Plus, customers shopping from their Amazon Pharmacy account can now check their insurance co-pay price before ordering a medication. We've heard from customers who want to try Amazon Pharmacy but need to first understand their co-pay price. Now we can provide that information quickly, efficiently, and entirely online-no need to pick-up the phone to call a pharmacy or insurance provider.

After providing insurance and prescriber information, customers logged in to Amazon Pharmacy can request an expected co-pay right from the medication information page. For Prime members, it's easy to compare their co-pay cost to the Prime savings price, making purchasing decisions easier than ever.

Amazon Pharmacy makes it easier to see the price of your meds

Together, Amazon Pharmacy and the Prime prescription savings benefit are a step toward more convenience and a better shopping experience for our pharmacy customers.

The Prime prescription savings benefit is administered by Inside Rx. Average savings based on usage and Inside Rx data as compared to cash prices; average savings for all generics are 78%; 37%for select brand medications; learn more.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 466 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 609 B 1 609 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 228,80 $
Last Close Price 3 190,49 $
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.06%1 609 040
JD.COM, INC.-18.77%110 237
WAYFAIR INC.42.20%33 458
ETSY, INC.-6.06%21 243
ALLEGRO.EU SA-35.23%14 520
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.01%11 650