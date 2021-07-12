Log in
Amazon com : online store down for many users globally

07/12/2021 | 12:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's online store was grappling with widespread outages on Sunday night, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, the second broad disruption to services since late June.

Its online store showed error messages on several regional domains. Reuters could not access product listing on its domains including, the United States, India, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Singapore.

"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue," an Amazon spokesperson said.

As of 0400 GMT, some of the domains were back up. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the extent of the recovery in services.

More than 38,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while nearly 500 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.

About 80% of the issues reported were with its website, while 15% were with log-ins and 5% with its check-out services, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

In June, multiple users experienced a brief outage on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video before services were restored.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar, Sneha Bhowmik and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
