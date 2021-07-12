Amazon com : online store down for many users globally

July 11 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's
online store was grappling with widespread outages on
Sunday night, according to outage monitoring website
Downdetector, the second broad disruption to services since late
June.
Its online store showed error messages on several regional
domains. Reuters could not access product listing on its domains
including, the United States, India, Canada, the United Kingdom,
France and Singapore.
"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues
while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to
resolve the issue," an Amazon spokesperson said.
As of 0400 GMT, some of the domains were back up. Amazon did
not immediately respond to requests for comment about the extent
of the recovery in services.
More than 38,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's
online store site, while nearly 500 users reported problems with
the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.
About 80% of the issues reported were with its website,
while 15% were with log-ins and 5% with its check-out services,
according to Downdetector.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from
a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its
platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of
users.
In June, multiple users experienced a brief outage on
Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video before services
were restored.
