Amazon com : scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast 'SmartLess'

June 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday
it had signed an exclusive rights deal with "SmartLess", a
podcast hosted by Hollywood actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett
and Sean Hayes in which they talk to other celebrity guests.
New episodes of "SmartLess" will be released a week early
and exclusively on Amazon's podcast platform Wondery and Amazon
Music, the company said. The episodes will also be available
ad-free on Wondery+, the channel's subscription membership.
The e-commerce titan is a relatively new entrant to the
booming podcast space, an area dominated by Spotify Technology
which recently signed podcasting deals with major names
including Michelle Obama, Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian.
"SmartLess" was launched late last June and has about 50
episodes with guests including U.S Vice President Kamala Harris,
actors George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Bryan
Cranston, as well as musicians Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish.
Amazon declined to comment on the terms of the deal but
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the total value was
between $60 million and $80 million, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The deal also gives Amazon the right to partner with
SmartLess LLC on any additional podcasts it produces. Wondery
will retain exclusive ad-sales rights through the deal, Amazon
said.
The e-commerce giant in December acquired Wondery, which
houses popular podcasts like "Dirty John", "Dr. Death", and
"Business Wars", looking to expand the content on its Amazon
Music app beyond just music.
