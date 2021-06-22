Amazon com : sees Prime Day sales boost amid supply chain snags

June 22 (Reuters) - Amazon Prime Day saw strong online sales
growth in the United States on Monday even as supply chain
snafus and a robust spending appetite limited the level of
discounts on popular products like electronics.
Total online sales across all U.S. retailers jumped 8.7%
from last year's levels to $5.6 billion, data from Adobe's
Digital Economy Index released on Tuesday showed. Adobe did not
provide a breakdown of the data.
Amazon.com uses Prime Day deals to boost the number of
subscribers to the program. This year, the event coincided with
the lifting of COVID restrictions in many countries as well as
stiffer competition from other retailers like Target Corp
that are piggybacking on Amazon's past success.
On Monday, larger retailers saw online sales rise 28% this
year. In 2018, sales increased 54% and jumped 64% in 2019,
according to Adobe’s figures.
Analyst estimate this year’s total Prime Day sales will
range from $9.5 billion to $12 billion, which would be a record
for the event.
Toys, home appliances and electronics saw the biggest
discounts, by Amazon and brands, on the first day of this year’s
Prime event - but even these were relatively low at 12%, 5.2%
and 3% respectively, according to Adobe. Prime discounts will
end just before midnight on Tuesday.
Indeed, a Reuters review of a basket of products sold on
Amazon in different markets showed electronics like the JBL GO 2
Speaker discounted just 6% on Amazon's U.S. website, compared to
between 20%-32% in Germany, Italy, Spain and France.
In the toys category, the Lego Duplo Disney Princess Frozen
set, which was not discounted at all on Prime Day 2020 apart
from a small price reduction of 10% in France, was discounted
20% in the United States on Monday, compared to 22% in the UK,
28% in Italy and 26% in Spain, a Reuters analysis of data
compiled by pricing tool Keepa showed.
Amazon's own products saw significant price cuts globally,
in line with previous years as the retailer used Prime Day to
push its own brands. Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd Generation speaker
was discounted by 50% in the United States and United Kingdom,
compared to 60% across Europe, consistent with discounting
levels in 2019 and 2020.
SUPPLY CHAIN SNAFUS
Some sellers have reported supply-side challenges this year
caused by COVID-19 disruptions that resulted in high shipping
costs, limited warehouse capacity and shortages of key items
such as chips for electronic goods.
"(High costs) are squeezing small- to medium-sized Amazon
sellers, who don’t have enough capital to offer the really big
savings," Kurt Trauth, senior vice president of customer
experience strategy and analytics at Stratifyd said.
Casey Ames, founder of Harkla - a maker of sensory products
for the disabled - said Amazon cut down the company’s inventory
restocking space by 50% overnight last month, limiting the
number of products they could sell through Amazon's fulfillment
service which offers higher sales and conversion rates.
"My Prime Day isn't off to the greatest of starts with all
of the supply chain issues this year and inventory limitations
Amazon placed on us,” Ames told Reuters, adding that he was
forced to direct customers to his own website where he has
started an “Anti-Prime Day” sale offering deeper discounts than
those on Amazon.
Another U.S.-based Amazon merchant, VersaChalk, said it was
not offering any deals on Prime Day this year as "it really was
not profitable anymore."
The maker of hand lettering and chalk board art materials,
which has been selling goods on Amazon for nine years, said that
Amazon's inventory limitations have made it difficult to offer
really big discounts -which Amazon sets at 20%-25% off the
average price –as there is a risk of margin erosion if the
products do not do well.
"We're looking to migrate away from Amazon if anything, even
brick-and-mortar retailers. We’re seeing more profit there
compared to Amazon," VersaChalk’s owner Steve Creasy, said.
