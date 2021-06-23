Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : sees Prime Day sales boost amid supply chain snags

06/23/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York

(This June 22 story corrects quote and attribution in paragraph 13)

By Siddharth Cavale, Victoria Waldersee and Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's Prime Day saw strong online sales growth in the United States on Monday even as supply chain snafus and a robust spending appetite limited the level of discounts on popular products like electronics.

Total online sales across all U.S. retailers jumped 8.7% from last year's levels to $5.6 billion, data from Adobe's Digital Economy Index released on Tuesday showed. Adobe did not provide a breakdown of the data.

Amazon uses deals to boost the number of subscribers to its loyalty club Prime. This year, the event coincided with the lifting of COVID restrictions in many countries as well as stiffer competition from retailers like Target Corp that are piggybacking on Amazon's past success.

On Monday, larger retailers saw online sales rise 28% this year. In 2018, sales increased 54% and jumped 64% in 2019, according to Adobe's figures.

Analysts estimate this year's total Prime Day sales will range from $9.5 billion to $12 billion, which would be a record for the event.

Toys, home appliances and electronics saw the biggest discounts, by Amazon and brands, on the first day of this year's Prime event - but even these were relatively low at 12%, 5.2% and 3% respectively, according to Adobe. Prime discounts will end just before midnight on Tuesday.

Indeed, a Reuters review of a basket of products sold on Amazon in different markets showed electronics like the JBL GO 2 Speaker discounted just 6% on Amazon's U.S. website, compared to between 20%-32% in Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

In the toys category, the Lego Duplo Disney Princess Frozen set, which was not discounted at all on Prime Day 2020 apart from a small price reduction of 10% in France, was discounted 20% in the United States on Monday, compared to 22% in the UK, 28% in Italy and 26% in Spain, a Reuters analysis of data compiled by pricing tool Keepa showed.

Amazon said in a statement, "Prime members are saving big and taking advantage of the widest selection of deals we've ever had on Prime Day," citing hundreds of thousands of promotions Tuesday in the United States.

The company said deals may vary slightly by country.

Amazon's own products saw significant price cuts globally, in line with previous years as the retailer used Prime Day to push its own brands. Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd Generation speaker was discounted by 50% in the United States and United Kingdom, compared to 60% across Europe, consistent with discounting levels in 2019 and 2020.

SUPPLY CHAIN SNAFUS

Some sellers have reported supply-side challenges this year caused by COVID-19 disruptions that resulted in high shipping costs, limited warehouse capacity and shortages of key items such as chips for electronic goods.

"With shipping costs up, small to medium-sized sellers don't have enough of a margin to offer the really big savings," said Mousumi Behari, digital strategy practice lead at Avionos.

Casey Ames, founder of Harkla - a maker of sensory products for the disabled - said Amazon cut down the company's inventory restocking space by 50% overnight last month, limiting the number of products they could sell through Amazon's fulfillment service which offers higher sales and conversion rates.

"My Prime Day isn't off to the greatest of starts with all of the supply chain issues this year and inventory limitations Amazon placed on us," Ames told Reuters, adding that he was forced to direct customers to his own website where he has started an "Anti-Prime Day" sale offering deeper discounts than those on Amazon.

Another U.S.-based Amazon merchant, VersaChalk, said it was not offering any deals on Prime Day this year as "it really was not profitable anymore."

The maker of hand lettering and chalk board art materials, which has been selling goods on Amazon for nine years, said that Amazon's inventory limitations have made it difficult to offer really big discounts -which Amazon sets at 20%-25% off the average price -as there is a risk of margin erosion if the products do not do well.

"We're looking to migrate away from Amazon if anything, even brick-and-mortar retailers. We're seeing more profit there compared to Amazon," VersaChalk's owner Steve Creasy, said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Victoria Waldersee in Lisbon; Additional reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:23pAMAZON COM  : sees Prime Day sales boost amid supply chain snags
RE
04:19pAMAZON PRIME DAY 2021 : A small business success story
PU
03:53pPRIME DAY 2021 : Two biggest days ever for small and medium-sized businesses
PU
12:47pAMAZON COM  : Small Business Sales in Run-Up to Amazon Prime Day Double From Las..
MT
12:47pNational antitrust watchdogs want more say in enforcing EU tech rules
RE
10:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Heineken, Twitter, AstraZeneca...
09:59aAMAZON COM  : Reports Biggest Ever Two-Day Prime Event For Small Business Produc..
MT
09:24aSTREET COLOR : Amazon Members Purchased More Than 250 Mln Items Worldwide Settin..
MT
09:21aAMAZON COM  : Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-S..
BU
09:09aAMAZON COM  : Listen to the rainforest chorus that's helping scientists protect ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 711 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 768 B 1 768 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 3 505,44 $
Average target price 4 238,37 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.7.63%1 767 877
JD.COM, INC.-16.61%113 392
WAYFAIR INC.36.18%32 042
ETSY, INC.0.04%22 622
ALLEGRO.EU SA-31.23%15 687
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.82%11 484