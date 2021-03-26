Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : social media team bares its teeth in Washington

03/26/2021 | 10:35pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com's social media team bared its teeth this week to go after two big critics in Congress: Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Amazon first struck out Wednesday with tweets by Dave Clark, chief executive of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, who criticized Sanders for pushing for a $15 minimum wage and supporting Amazon workers in Alabama who are considering unionizing.

On Friday, the day that Sanders met with Amazon workers in Alabama, Amazon News tweeted that Sanders' home state of Vermont's minimum wage was $11.75. "Sanders would rather talk in Alabama than act in Vermont," the company tweeted.

In his meeting, Sanders urged Amazon workers to vote for the union: "When you stand up and fight, you are taking on here not only one of the most powerful corporations in this country you are taking on the wealthiest individuals in the world. And you're doing it in an anti-union state."

The company also went after Warren, who pledged on Twitter that she would "fight your union-busting. And fight to break up Big Tech so you're not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets."

She had initially called for Amazon to be broken up, along with other Big Tech giants, in 2019 when she was running for president.

Amazon called her tweet "extraordinary and revealing."

"One of the most powerful politicians in the United States just said she's going to break up an American company so that they can't criticize her anymore," Amazon tweeted.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Sanders' nor Warren's offices immediately replied to a request for comment.

It may not be just Amazon losing patience with pressure from Washington.

At a congressional hearing on Thursday, Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey apparently got frustrated with lawmakers pressing for yes or no answers to questions. During the hearing, Dorsey tweeted "?" with a poll asking Twitter users to vote "yes" or "no."

Democratic Representative Kathleen Rice asked: "Mr. Dorsey, what is winning, yes or no, on your Twitter account poll?"

Dorsey told her that "yes" was winning, to which she replied: "Your multitasking skills are quite impressive."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
10:35pAMAZON COM  : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
RE
09:37pNew Suez crisis adds to pandemic supply worries for European, U.S. retailers
RE
09:19pU.S. trade chief readies tariffs against six countries over digital taxes
RE
08:01pAMAZON COM  : GameStop swings between gains and losses, capping volatile week
RE
07:02pWall Street mostly rallies on strong recovery hopes
RE
03/25HAGENS BERMAN : Booksellers Sue Amazon and Big Five Publishers for Alleged Monop..
BU
03/25EXCLUSIVE : Robinhood aims to allow users to buy into IPOs - sources
RE
03/25AMAZON COM  : begins on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line employees
PU
03/25AMAZON COM  : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Metrics
BU
03/25Tech stocks drag Wall St lower in choppy trade
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 473 B - 343 B
Net income 2021 25 072 M - 18 183 M
Net cash 2021 63 250 M - 45 872 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 537 B 1 537 B 1 115 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 4 046,46 $
Last Close Price 3 052,03 $
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.29%1 551 825
JD.COM, INC.-10.46%132 100
WAYFAIR INC.45.72%33 563
ETSY, INC.10.28%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-37.59%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.12.38%13 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ