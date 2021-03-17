Amazon com : to Offer Telehealth Service to Other U.S. Firms This Summer -- Update

Log in
By Dave Sebastian

Amazon.com Inc. said it is offering its telehealth service to other companies in Washington state, with a nationwide expansion planned for this summer as the e-commerce giant takes its latest step to gain a foothold in healthcare.

Launched in 2019, the company's Amazon Care program has been available to Amazon employees and their families in Washington state. The company said it is extending the virtual-care service this summer to all of its U.S. staffers, as well as to other employers across the country. Amazon employed a total of about 1.3 million full- and part-time employees as of the end of 2020, according to the company's annual securities filing.

The service operates on an app that facilitates video or chat appointments with medical professionals, as well as prescription delivery. Amazon also said it intends to expand an in-person-care component to Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; and other cities in the coming months.

The Amazon Care expansion comes after Haven, a healthcare venture set up by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. three years ago, ended operations last month. Employees at Haven found themselves working on projects similar to ones the individual partners were also developing, particularly with Amazon. Workers on a Haven project for a virtual primary-care service were caught off-guard in autumn 2019 when Amazon publicly launched Amazon Care for its Seattle employees, The Wall Street Journal reported. Amazon has said the two projects were separate.

Amazon's other healthcare ventures include an online pharmacy launched in November that ships insulin, asthma inhalers and other common generic or branded medications. Amazon had bought online pharmacy PillPack Inc. about two years before introducing its own service. In 2020, the company spent billions of dollars to set up testing sites at its warehouses to screen workers for Covid-19.

Amazon has had an on-again-off-again interest in healthcare. In 1999, it bought a 40% stake in Drugstore.com Inc. Drugstore.com eventually was bought by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., which said in 2016 it was shutting down the site to focus on its own digital efforts.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1431ET

