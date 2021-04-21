Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : to let Whole Foods shoppers pay with a swipe of their palm

04/21/2021 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it is rolling out biometric technology at its Whole Foods stores around Seattle starting on Wednesday, letting shoppers pay for items with a scan of their palm.

The move shows how Amazon is bringing some of the technology already in use at its namesake brick-and-mortar Go and Books stores to the grocery chain it acquired in 2017.

The system, called Amazon One, lets customers associate a credit card with their palm print. It offers a contact-less alternative to cash and card payments, Amazon said.

The deployment stops short of introducing Amazon's cashier-less technology at Whole Foods, which critics have said would result in job cuts. Amazon One still requires scanning items at checkout, and the company said it will not impact jobs at Whole Foods.

Amazon said its biometric technology will be live at a Whole Foods near its headquarters in Seattle on Wednesday and will expand to seven more stores in the metro area in coming months.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Jeffrey Dastin


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:11aAMAZON COM  : to let Whole Foods shoppers pay with a swipe of their palm
RE
03:02aAMAZON COM  : The Climate Pledge Announces More Than 100 Signatories Committed t..
BU
03:00aAMAZON COM  : The Climate Pledge celebrates surpassing 100 signatories
PU
04/20Home cooking, booze demand fire up global grocery sales in 2020 - report
RE
04/20Big Tech Uses Cloud to Facilitate Covid-19 Vaccine Sign-ups -- Update
DJ
04/20Amazon Does Haircuts Now
DJ
04/20Big Tech Uses Cloud to Facilitate Covid-19 Vaccine Sign-ups
DJ
04/20BEZOS BETS ON THE BARBERS : Amazon to open London hair salon
AQ
04/20SOUTHERN  : Unit Buys New Wind Project in Oklahoma For Undisclosed Sum
MT
04/20AMAZON COM  : Launching Salon in London With New Technologies
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 473 B - -
Net income 2021 24 916 M - -
Net cash 2021 72 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 681 B 1 681 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 034,40 $
Last Close Price 3 334,69 $
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.53%1 681 073
JD.COM, INC.-12.46%115 101
WAYFAIR INC.39.64%32 567
ETSY, INC.19.83%26 075
ALLEGRO.EU SA-35.06%14 885
MONOTARO CO., LTD.8.46%13 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ