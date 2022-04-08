Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 08:37:08 am EDT
3129.50 USD   -0.83%
02:33aWalmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts retraining program
RE
04/07Amazon plans to object to union win in New York
AQ
04/07Amazon objecting to union's victory in New York, alleging interference
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : offers free legal resources to help Ukrainian refugees

04/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amazon attorneys are leading a pro bono humanitarian initiative to develop free legal guidebooks for refugees seeking resettlement in Europe.

More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict in the country, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. In response to the humanitarian crisis, more than 150 lawyers at Amazon and its pro bono partners have teamed up from the U.S., Europe, Mexico, India, and Australia to provide free legal assistance to organizations that are helping Ukrainian refugees.

The Amazon legal team has partnered with global law firm DLA Piperand PILnet, an international pro bono clearinghouse, to develop comprehensive guidebooks about resettling in 18 European countries. The guidebooks answer legal and administrative questions for refugees, such as how to apply for work permits and where to find housing, mental health support, and childcare services.

The information is being shared with a wide variety of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) based in Europe that are providing on-the-ground assistance to Ukrainian families. The organizations include the European Union Agency for Asylum, United for Ukraine, and the European Young Bar Association.

"When the Ukraine conflict erupted, we immediately reached out to our pro bono partners to identify Ukrainian refugees' most urgent legal needs," said Najib Saïl, senior legal counsel at Amazon France and head of the European Pro Bono Taskforce.

"Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their country, and when trying to start a new life-either temporarily or permanently-they have a lot of questions about their rights and what kind of assistance they can access. We can use our expertise and network of law firms to help them," Saïl said. "At Amazon, pro bono work is a mechanism to serve communities and NGOs in efficient and scalable ways, and we work to meet people's needs and provide them with access to tools and resources about their rights."

Amazon's pro bono program encourages and enables Amazon legal professionals worldwide to provide free legal services to underserved communities. Since 2014, Amazon legal teams have donated tens of thousands of hours of pro bono legal services to clients in need. Amazon partners with a variety of community organizations and law firms globally.

Find out about the free legal guidebooks and program, and learn more about what Amazon is doing to support people in Ukraine.

Related Tags

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:33aWalmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts retraining program
RE
04/07Amazon plans to object to union win in New York
AQ
04/07Amazon objecting to union's victory in New York, alleging interference
RE
04/07India's Tata launches "super app" in e-commerce challenge to Amazon, Walmart
RE
04/07Wall St slips for third day as Fed, Ukraine weigh
RE
04/07AMAZON COM : Meet Amazon employees who help power our robotics team
PU
04/07AMAZON COM : fulfillment center simulations
PU
04/07Amazon faces shareholder vote on treatment of warehouse workers
RE
04/07AMAZON COM : Safely introducing drones to our skies
PU
04/07AMAZON COM : Improving customer experiences with Amazon Scout
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 675 M - -
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 605 B 1 605 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 3 155,69 $
Average target price 4 097,98 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.36%1 605 058
JD.COM, INC.-18.51%87 280
COUPANG, INC.-39.58%31 163
ETSY, INC.-44.76%15 365
WAYFAIR INC.-41.07%11 764
MONOTARO CO., LTD.20.79%10 045