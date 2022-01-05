Amazon com : offers free returns with no box, tape, or label needed

Our goal at Amazon is to make buying online-and returning-as easy as possible and we are expanding free, convenient returns on millions of items for our customers. In fact, most customers will have at least one free return option included on millions of items purchased on Amazon in the U.S.

We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle. Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.

Customers can easily return eligible products at Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, across the U.S. Customers simply need to walk in to our convenient and secure locations staffed with helpful associates, show the QR code, hand over their package in the original manufacturer's packaging, and walk out. Returns are also free at AmazonFresh Pickup, and Amazon Hub Locker+ locations but customers will need to bring their items in a box or box it up using the provided materials.



Amazon customers are able to return eligible items at 1,150 Kohl's locations across 48 states, without a box, for free.



Select stores have no-box returns, lockers and Locker+ options with more coming soon.



Customers can also choose to return eligible items free of charge at more than 4,768 UPS Stores nationwide with no box required for most items.

Most items fulfilled by Amazon will qualify for a free return option. For customers who prefer to choose a packaged drop off option, that choice will remain in addition to other options, some which may require a fee. All return options will be clearly shown in the Returns Center to ensure customers can select the available option that best suits their needs.

Customers can buy with confidence knowing Amazon has great selection, fast shipping, low prices, and easy, hassle-free returns.