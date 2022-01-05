Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : offers free returns with no box, tape, or label needed

01/05/2022 | 04:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our goal at Amazon is to make buying online-and returning-as easy as possible and we are expanding free, convenient returns on millions of items for our customers. In fact, most customers will have at least one free return option included on millions of items purchased on Amazon in the U.S.

We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle. Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.

Our free, no-box returns are available at: Amazon Physical Stores

Customers can easily return eligible products at Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, across the U.S. Customers simply need to walk in to our convenient and secure locations staffed with helpful associates, show the QR code, hand over their package in the original manufacturer's packaging, and walk out. Returns are also free at AmazonFresh Pickup, and Amazon Hub Locker+ locations but customers will need to bring their items in a box or box it up using the provided materials.

Kohl's

Amazon customers are able to return eligible items at 1,150 Kohl's locations across 48 states, without a box, for free.

Whole Foods Markets

Select stores have no-box returns, lockers and Locker+ options with more coming soon.

The UPS Store

Customers can also choose to return eligible items free of charge at more than 4,768 UPS Stores nationwide with no box required for most items.

Most items fulfilled by Amazon will qualify for a free return option. For customers who prefer to choose a packaged drop off option, that choice will remain in addition to other options, some which may require a fee. All return options will be clearly shown in the Returns Center to ensure customers can select the available option that best suits their needs.

Customers can buy with confidence knowing Amazon has great selection, fast shipping, low prices, and easy, hassle-free returns.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 21:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:23pDatadog Discloses Global Partnership with Amazon Web Services for Observability, Securi..
MT
04:18pAMAZON COM : offers free returns with no box, tape, or label needed
PU
04:07pTech Stocks Extend Skid Wednesday as Investors Shun Growth Sectors
MT
03:33pAmazon to Deliver Software Solutions for Stellantis' Digital Cabin Platform, Add Electr..
MT
01:45pTech Stocks Retreating This Afternoon
MT
01:39pRivian Shares Drop For Third Session After Stellantis Deal to Provide Electric Vehicles..
MT
12:47pEuropean Stocks Close Higher Ahead of Federal Reserve's Minutes From December Meeting
MT
12:46pRackspace Technology's Onica to Deploy Amazon Web Services' Emissions Monitoring, Surve..
MT
12:24pGM's electric commercial vehicle unit signs deals with Walmart, FedEx
RE
11:57aIPower Delivers First Hydroponic Equipment Order to Europe
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 061 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 82,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 699 B 1 699 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 350,44 $
Average target price 4 131,60 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.48%1 699 168
JD.COM, INC.-8.38%99 720
ETSY, INC.-8.20%25 482
WAYFAIR INC.-1.94%19 475
MOMO.COM INC.1.85%10 812
ALLEGRO.EU SA1.39%9 803