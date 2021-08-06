Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon com : orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

08/06/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Packages travel along a conveyor belt inside of an Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country.

Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant forced the U.S. public health agency to reverse course and insist on even fully vaccinated individuals wearing masks.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to follow local government guidance and work closely with leading medical healthcare professionals, gathering their advice and recommendations as we go forward to ensure our buildings are optimized for the safety of our teams," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Last month, big techs including Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc asked U.S. employees to get vaccinated to step into offices, while Twitter Inc said it was shutting its reopened offices in the country.

Amazon also extended its work-from-home dates for U.S. employees till Jan. 3.

Earlier this week, coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million while U.S. cases stood at 35.62 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally.

Bloomberg News first reported Amazon's change in masking policy on Friday.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:45pAMAZON COM : orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
04:17pCisco denies report of developing private-cloud subscription service
RE
01:56pCisco developing private-cloud subscriptions for companies - The Information
RE
01:20pSTREET COLOR : Cisco Developing Subscription Service To Help Companies Repatriat..
MT
08:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : What higher-than-expected July jobs data means for ..
08:50aAMAZON COM : U.S. opens safety probe into Mercedes vans used for Amazon deliveri..
RE
07:17aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India court rules in favor of Amazon to stall Reliance's $..
AQ
05:18aAmazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal
RE
03:55aRTL acquires Bertelsmann's Gruner + Jahr, CEO eyes ProSieben
RE
01:36aAmazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 bln retail deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 258 M - -
Net cash 2021 60 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 710 B 1 710 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 3 375,99 $
Average target price 4 177,91 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.66%1 709 738
JD.COM, INC.-19.52%109 432
WAYFAIR INC.22.30%28 604
ETSY, INC.2.53%23 218
ALLEGRO.EU SA-24.21%17 112
MOMO.COM INC.291.65%12 387