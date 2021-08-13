Amazon com : palm print recognition raises concern among by U.S. senators

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Three U.S. senators,
including Democrat Amy Klobuchar who chairs the Senate Judiciary
Committee's antitrust panel, wrote a letter to Amazon.com Inc
to express concern about its expansion and promotion of
a palm print recognition system, Klobuchar's office said Friday.
Amazon began rolling out biometric technology at its Whole
Foods stores around Seattle in April, letting shoppers pay for
items with a scan of their palm. The system, called Amazon One,
lets customers associate a credit card with their palm print.
Klobuchar, who was joined by Senators Bill Cassidy, a
Republican, and Jon Ossoff, a Democrat expressed concern in the
letter dated Thursday about both privacy issues and competitive
ones related to the program, called Amazon One.
"Our concerns about user privacy are heightened by evidence
that Amazon shared voice data with third-party contractors and
allegations that Amazon has violated biometric privacy laws,"
the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
"We are also concerned that Amazon may use data from Amazon
One, including data from third-party customers that may purchase
and use Amazon One devices, to further cement its competitive
power and suppress competition across various markets," they
wrote.
The lawmakers asked Amazon to tell them about plans to
expand Amazon One, and to whom they had sold or licensed the
technology. They also asked how many people had signed up for
it, how the data is used and if it is ever paired with facial
recognition systems.
