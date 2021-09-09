Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon com : program helps employees move into UX research and design

09/09/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Amazon's new upskilling program is helping employees learn UX research and design skills to better their own careers and boost the experience of Amazon customers.

From making payments easier on Amazon websites to designing features that make Alexa devices more accessible, Amazon's latest upskilling program is preparing employees for jobs that help improve the experience of customers.

The new User Experience Design and Research Apprenticeship combines instructor-led training and real-world experience. The year-long program is a full-time commitment that offers employees the opportunity to learn and develop skills in UX research and design on teams across Amazon, including Prime Video, Alexa, Amazon Web Services, and Amazon Fashion.

Graduates come away with a holistic set of skills needed to become customer-obsessed designers and researchers. The in-demand skills include user research, information architecture, visual and interaction design, and validation techniques, such as usability studies and analytics.

We want to make it easy for people to have access to the skills they need to grow their careers. We are making two big investments to help make that happen: investing in employees and providing free skills training opportunities to the public.

Participants also develop leadership skills while working on projects that directly impact customer experience, such as finding ways for customers to discover new Alexa features or search for Amazon Prime Video content across multiple devices.

'The fact that you're getting real insights from designers, that are actually working for the company that you are in, helps you get adjusted to the culture right away instead of graduating from a program and then having to figure out how a culture works,' said Mark Ferrer, who graduated from the program after starting his Amazon career at an Amazon Go store in California.

How the User Experience Design and Research Apprenticeship works

The program begins with seven months of instructor-taught and curriculum-based training. The work is led by Amazon designers and researchers, along with the School of Visual Concepts (SVC), a professional- and portfolio-development school based in Seattle that specializes in UX and content design courses.

Each apprentice will have 10 hours per week of training and 30 hours per week of homework. From there, apprentices will participate in four months of on-the-job training on teams across Amazon, where they will hone their research, design, and leadership skills. They will also participate in mentorship sessions, leadership check-ins, and peer guidance while they practice and deliver real customer-facing designs.

Amazon's more than 750,000 operations employees in the U.S. are eligible for fully funded college tuition, including cost of classes, books, and fees.

Upon completion of the program, apprentices will aim to transition into full-time roles at Amazon.

Fiona McGuigan, SVC's apprenticeship program manager, said the partnership with Amazon is perfectly in sync with the school's mission. 'SVC has always been about helping people achieve career satisfaction and financial stability by bringing them together with experienced professionals who lead our classes. The opportunity to do this for Amazon apprentices is a natural fit and a true privilege,' McGuigan said.

Get to know more about the graduates of the User Experience Design and Research Apprenticeship and other Amazon upskilling programs in the Upskilling 2025 Annual Report. Learn more about Amazon's Upskilling 2025 commitment.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 B - -
Net income 2021 27 230 M - -
Net cash 2021 57 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 785 B 1 785 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,5%
