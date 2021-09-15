Amazon com : reaches agreement with trade unions in Italy

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has
struck a deal with Italian trade unions promising to engage with
them more in the running of operations in the country.
The framework agreement, seen by Reuters, comes shortly
after news that a group of Canadian workers are seeking to
unionize as Amazon continues to manage discontent among some
workers at its warehouses.
The world's largest online retailer has long discouraged
staff from organising and staved off a high-profile attempt to
form a union in the United States this year.
But globally, it continues to face challenges such as
warehouse closures that unions in France pushed for during the
COVID-19 pandemic.
In a protocol signed on Wednesday, Amazon Italia agreed to
consult with trade unions on issues like new openings, job
training and industrial relations with authorities.
"An important agreement ... and recognition of the role of
the unions, marking something new, at a world level, in
relations with the e-commerce giant," said the head of the CGIL
union Maurizio Landini.
Earlier this year Amazon workers in Italy staged a strike
over demands on delivery drivers in the pandemic in the first
such action by Amazon's logistics operation in the country.
That protest came after a surge in Amazon's e-commerce
business triggered by the health emergency.
Amazon, which has invested more than 6 billion euros ($7
billion) in Italy in the last 10 years and created 12,500
full-time jobs, said the agreement was proof of its commitment
to engaging with unions.
"We believe relations built on these grounds will encourage
our investment strategy in the country," it said.
($1 = 0.8470 euros)
