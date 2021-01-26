Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/26 01:42:41 pm
3330.165 USD   +1.10%
Amazon com : response to SpaceX comments

01/26/2021 | 01:31pm EST
This articlewas posted this morning. Here is Amazon's response:

The facts are simple. We designed the Kuiper System to avoid interference with Starlink, and now SpaceX wants to change the design of its system. Those changes not only create a more dangerous environment for collisions in space, but they also increase radio interference for customers. Despite what SpaceX posts on Twitter, it is SpaceX's proposed changes that would hamstring competition among satellite systems. It is clearly in SpaceX's interest to smother competition in the cradle if they can, but it is certainly not in the public's interest.

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 18:31:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 146 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 94,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 653 B 1 653 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 840,89 $
Last Close Price 3 294,00 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.14%1 652 768
JD.COM, INC.11.92%152 477
WAYFAIR INC.30.35%30 299
ETSY, INC.17.37%26 329
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-0.38%12 519
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL18.12%9 045
