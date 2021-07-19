Amazon com : shuts down cloud infrastructure linked to Israeli firm NSO - report

July 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's cloud service,
Amazon Web Services, has shut down infrastructure and accounts
linked to Israeli surveillance vendor NSO Group, U.S. media
group Vice reported on Monday.
The move came after a media investigation showed that
software licensed by NSO had been used to hack the smartphones
of journalists, government officials and rights activists
worldwide, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3zbxRuU)
The company on Sunday denied the report by 17 media
organizations, adding that its product was intended only for use
by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight
terrorism and crime and denied the report.
AWS "acted quickly" to shut down the relevant infrastructure
and accounts linked to NSO after it learned of the activity,
Vice quoted a company spokesperson as saying.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)