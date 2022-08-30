Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
2022-08-30
127.48 USD   -1.78%
10:30aAMAZON COM : teams up with WWE to fight counterfeiters
PU
05:28aRussia Slaps Penalty on Amazon's Twitch Over Interview with Ukraine President's Adviser
MT
03:37aAmazon Web Services Launches Second Middle East Region in UAE
MT
Amazon com : teams up with WWE to fight counterfeiters

08/30/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Amazon and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) have filed joint lawsuits to protect customers and the authenticity of WWE-branded championship title belts.

Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) have filed joint lawsuits against 13 defendants who attempted to market and sell inauthentic replicas of WWE's title belts in Amazon's store. The belts included commemorative WWE World Heavyweight, Universal, Intercontinental, United States, and NXT Championship title belt designs.

"Official and licensed WWE products, branded by our IP, are trusted by our fans around the world and we go to great lengths to protect consumers from counterfeits and other types of infringements," said WWE Vice President of Intellectual Property Matthew Winterroth. "It's our hope that other companies look at Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit as a model of how to partner with companies of any size to help combat this relentless threat."

WWE combined its proactive IP monitoring and enforcement program with Amazon's Project Zeroand Brand Registryprotection tools to detect infringing listings, and Amazon removed them. Then WWE partnered with Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unitto pursue these lawsuits targeting bad actors who attempted to sell counterfeit products and falsely represent their locations and identities.

One group of defendants was found to be operating a fraudulent business out of New Jersey. In addition to the lawsuits, Amazon and WWE worked with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey to pursue these bad actors, which led to felony counterfeiting charges against two connected individuals for the sale of counterfeit WWE championship title belts.

Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit is a team of former federal prosecutors, former law enforcement agents, experienced investigators, and data analysts. The team was formed to work with brands and law enforcement to hold bad actors accountable.

"Amazon is committed to the authenticity of products in our store and protecting our customers from all forms of counterfeits, including those impacting fans of the iconic entertainment brand," said Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit. "We will continue to work with WWE and Middlesex County law enforcement to bring these bad actors to justice."

Case numbers in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington:

2-22-cv-01205
2-22-cv-01209
2-22-cv-01211
2-22-cv-01214
2-22-cv-01216
2-22-cv-01207
2-22-cv-01212
2-22-cv-01210
2-22-cv-01215

FAQs

Disclaimer

Amazon.com Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 14:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
