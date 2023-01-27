Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
102.24 USD   +3.04%
04:44pS&P 500 Posts 2.5% Weekly Gain Led by Consumer Discretionary, Technology as Q4 GDP, Some Earnings Top Expectations
MT
04:41pAustralia regulator to probe social media influencers for false endorsements
RE
04:25pWall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon.com to Charge Service Fees on Amazon Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150

01/27/2023 | 06:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


Amazon.com Inc. will start charging a service fee for Amazon Fresh grocery orders under $150 in a move to keep prices low.

Starting Feb. 28, the company will charge $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, and $6.95 for orders between $50 and $100, according to an email sent to Amazon Prime customers. Orders under $50 will incur a $9.95 fee.

Delivery orders exceeding $150 won't receive an additional fee with a Prime membership, the company confirmed Friday.

"This service fee will help keep prices low in our online and physical grocery stores as we better cover grocery delivery costs and continue to enable offering a consistent, fast, and high-quality delivery experience," the company said in its email to customers.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1828ET

All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
04:44pS&P 500 Posts 2.5% Weekly Gain Led by Consumer Discretionary, Technology as Q4 GDP, Som..
MT
04:41pAustralia regulator to probe social media influencers for false endorsements
RE
04:25pWall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
RE
04:00pWall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
RE
03:27pAmazon.com Reportedly to Charge Prime Members Fees for Grocery Orders in Tier Amounts
MT
02:34pAmazon to Charge Fees on US Grocery Orders of Less than $150 Starting Feb. 28
MT
02:32pAmazon beats claim that warehouse quotas biased against older workers
RE
02:29pUS STOCKS-Wall Street advances, on course for weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
RE
06:51aFootwear brand taps Jitterbit to streamline sales, processes
AQ
03:36aTake Five: Goldilocks and the three bears
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 510 B - -
Net income 2022 -1 085 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -941x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 043 B 1 043 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 102,24 $
Average target price 136,36 $
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.15.69%1 012 208
JD.COM, INC.12.44%98 799
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.0.35%29 083
COUPANG, INC.9.31%28 537
ETSY, INC.13.42%16 910
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED15.49%13 254