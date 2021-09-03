Amazon com : to proactively remove more content that violates rules from cloud service -sources

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc plans to take a
more proactive approach to determine what types of content
violate its cloud service policies, such as rules against
promoting violence, and enforce its removal, according to two
sources, a move likely to renew debate about how much power tech
companies should have to restrict free speech.
Over the coming months, Amazon will hire a small group of
people in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division to develop
expertise and work with outside researchers to monitor for
future threats, one of the sources familiar with the matter
said.
It could turn Amazon, the leading cloud service provider
worldwide with 40% market share according to research firm
Gartner, into one of the world's most powerful arbiters of
content allowed on the internet, experts say.
A day after publication of this story, an AWS spokesperson
told Reuters that the news agency’s reporting "is wrong," and
added "AWS Trust & Safety has no plans to change its policies or
processes, and the team has always existed."
A Reuters spokesperson said the news agency stands by its
reporting.
Amazon made headlines in the Washington Post last week for
shutting down a website hosted on AWS that featured propaganda
from Islamic State that celebrated the suicide bombing that
killed an estimated 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops in Kabul last
Thursday. They did so after the news organization contacted
Amazon, according to the Post.
The proactive approach to content comes after Amazon kicked
social media app Parler off its cloud service shortly after the
Jan. 6 Capitol riot for permitting content promoting violence.
Amazon declined to comment ahead of publication of the story
Reuters published on Thursday. After publication, an AWS
spokesperson said later that day, "AWS Trust & Safety works to
protect AWS customers, partners, and internet users from bad
actors attempting to use our services for abusive or illegal
purposes. When AWS Trust & Safety is made aware of abusive or
illegal behavior on AWS services, they act quickly to
investigate and engage with customers to take appropriate
actions."
The spokesperson added that "AWS Trust & Safety does not
pre-review content hosted by our customers. As AWS continues to
expand, we expect this team to continue to grow."
Activists and human rights groups are increasingly holding
not just websites and apps accountable for harmful content, but
also the underlying tech infrastructure that enables those sites
to operate, while political conservatives decry what they
consider the curtailing of free speech.
AWS already prohibits its services from being used in a
variety of ways, such as illegal or fraudulent activity, to
incite or threaten violence or promote child sexual exploitation
and abuse, according to its acceptable use policy.
Amazon first requests customers remove content violating its
policies or have a system to moderate content. If Amazon cannot
reach an acceptable agreement with the customer, it may take
down the website.
Amazon aims to develop an approach toward content issues
that it and other cloud providers are more frequently
confronting, such as determining when misinformation on a
company's website reaches a scale that requires AWS action, the
source said.
The new team within AWS does not plan to sift through the
vast amounts of content that companies host on the cloud, but
will aim to get ahead of future threats, such as emerging
extremist groups whose content could make it onto the AWS cloud,
the source added.
A job posting on Amazon’s jobs website advertising for a
position to be the "Global Head of Policy at AWS Trust &
Safety," which was last seen by Reuters ahead of publication of
this story on Thursday, was no longer available on the Amazon
site on Friday.
The ad, which is still available on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/global-head-of-policy-aws-trust-safety-at-amazon-web-services-aws-2706375665,
describes the new role as one who will "identify policy gaps
and propose scalable solutions," "develop frameworks to assess
risk and guide decision-making," and "develop efficient issue
escalation mechanisms."
The LinkedIn ad also says the position will "make clear
recommendations to AWS leadership."
The Amazon spokesperson said the job posting on Amazon’s
website was temporarily removed from the Amazon website for
editing and should not have been posted in its draft form.
AWS's offerings include cloud storage and virtual servers
and counts major companies like Netflix, Coca-Cola
and Capital One as clients, according to its
website.
PROACTIVE MOVES
Better preparation against certain types of content could
help Amazon avoid legal and public relations risk.
"If (Amazon) can get some of this stuff off proactively
before it's discovered and becomes a big news story, there's
value in avoiding that reputational damage," said Melissa Ryan,
founder of CARD Strategies, a consulting firm that helps
organizations understand extremism and online toxicity threats.
Cloud services such as AWS and other entities like domain
registrars are considered the "backbone of the internet," but
have traditionally been politically neutral services, according
to a 2019 report https://www.cigionline.org/articles/navigating-tech-stack-when-where-and-how-should-we-moderate-content
from Joan Donovan, a Harvard researcher who studies online
extremism and disinformation campaigns.
But cloud services providers have removed content before,
such as in the aftermath of the 2017 alt-right rally in
Charlottesville, Virginia, helping to slow the organizing
ability of alt-right groups, Donovan wrote.
"Most of these companies have understandably not wanted to
get into content and not wanting to be the arbiter of thought,"
Ryan said. "But when you're talking about hate and extremism,
you have to take a stance."
