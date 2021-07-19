Amazon com : to stop COVID-19 testing for warehouse workers - The Information

July 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will stop
on-site COVID-19 testing for its warehouse workers, The
Information reported on Monday.
In a note circulated through an internal company app, Amazon
told its warehouse workers it would discontinue testing after
July 30, the report said https://www.theinformation.com/articles/amazon-to-stop-covid-testing-in-u-s-warehouses.
Coronavirus cases in the United States are rising rapidly
as the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold and
vaccinations lag in several states.
During the pandemic, a large portion of the country's
population moved to online shopping following lockdowns to curb
the spread of the virus, and Amazon has benefited from it.
The Information, citing the note, said Amazon told its staff
safety measures it had previously put in place played an
important role in the return to normal.
The company also noted free testing is "widely available"
and employees "have many options available to them, including
through health providers and public testing sites."
In a blog post published in May, Amazon had said it would
rapidly expand its on-site COVID-19 vaccination program for
frontline employees across the U.S, in fulfillment centers,
delivery stations and AWS data centers.
Amazon was not immediately available for a Reuters' request
for comment.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)