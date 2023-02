The acquisition, announced last July, gives the online retailer brick-and-mortar offices for consumers to receive medical care for the first time, in addition to a virtual health offering. Amazon also said it would discount One Medical membership to $144 from $199 for the first year to new customers, irrespective of whether they're Prime loyalty subscribers.

