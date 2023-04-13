Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23:54 2023-04-13 pm EDT
101.07 USD   +3.31%
12:17pWall St climbs as inflation, jobless claims data ease rate worries
RE
12:14pAmazon cranks up AI competition against Microsoft, Google with new cloud tools
RE
11:52aTop Stories at Midday: Amazon's Jassy Pens Upbeat Letter, Delta Swings to a Profit; Stratasys Says No to Nano, Apple Eyes India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon cranks up AI competition against Microsoft, Google with new cloud tools

04/13/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing division on Thursday released a suite of technologies aimed at helping other companies develop their own chatbots and image-generation services backed by artificial intelligence.

Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc are adding AI chatbots to consumer products like their search engines, but they are also eying another huge market: selling the underlying technology to other companies via their cloud operations.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's biggest cloud computing provider, on Thursday jumped into that race with a suite of its own proprietary AI technologies, but it is taking a different approach.

AWS will offer a service called Bedrock that lets businesses customize what are called foundation models - the core AI technologies that do things like respond to queries with human-like text or generate images from a prompt - with their own data to create a unique model. ChatGPT creator OpenAI, for example, offers a similar service, letting customers fine-tune the models behind ChatGPT to create a custom chatbot.

The Bedrock service will let customers work with Amazon's own proprietary foundation models called Amazon Titan, but it will also offer a menu of models offered by other companies. The first third-party options will come from startups AI21 Labs, Anthropic and Stability AI alongside Amazon's own models.

The Bedrock service lets AWS customers test-drive those technologies without having to deal with the underlying data center servers that power them.

"It's unneeded complexity from the perspective of the user," Vasi Philomin, vice president of generative AI at AWS, told Reuters. "Behind the scenes, we can abstract that away."

Those underlying servers will use a mix of Amazon's own custom AI chips as well as chips from Nvidia Corp, the biggest supplier of chips for AI work but whose chips have been in tight supply this year.

"We're able to land tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of these chips, as we need them," Dave Brown, vice president of Elastic Compute Cloud at AWS, said of the company's custom chips. "It is a release valve for some of the supply-chain concerns that I think folks are worried about."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.92% 106.8 Delayed Quote.18.60%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.98% 100.825 Delayed Quote.18.95%
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC. -0.19% 220.48 Delayed Quote.6.31%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.38% 287.62 Delayed Quote.18.21%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.00% 267.95 Delayed Quote.81.30%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 0.92% 27.9975 Delayed Quote.14.47%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:17pWall St climbs as inflation, jobless claims data ease rate worries
RE
12:14pAmazon cranks up AI competition against Microsoft, Google with new cloud tools
RE
11:52aTop Stories at Midday: Amazon's Jassy Pens Upbeat Letter, Delta Sw..
MT
11:06aAmazon's Jassy says AI will be a 'big deal' for company
AQ
10:53aTupperware tumbles as cheaper rivals, to-go containers proliferate
RE
08:41aAmazon CEO Says He Remains Confident About Cost-Cutting Plans; AWS Unit Faces Short-Ter..
MT
07:05aAmazon Com : 2022 Letter to Shareholders
PU
06:58aScience in Sport concludes strategic review; quarterly revenue rises
AN
06:25aAmazon Com : CEO Andy Jassy's 2022 Letter to Shareholders
PU
06:13aAmazon awarded CEO Andy Jassy no new stock in 2022
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 B - -
Net income 2023 14 297 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 69,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 002 B 1 002 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 97,83 $
Average target price 137,37 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.18.95%1 002 489
JD.COM, INC.-34.17%57 938
COUPANG, INC.2.86%26 844
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.34%23 313
ETSY, INC.-13.47%12 485
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-12.03%10 069
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer