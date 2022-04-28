Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
2763.34 USD   -0.88%
06:24aAmazon Prime launches movie rental service in India
RE
04:03aAmazon declines to describe search-algorithm data - Australian regulator
RE
03:26aAlibaba looks to expand Southeast Asian arm Lazada to Europe - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon declines to describe search-algorithm data - Australian regulator

04/28/2022 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has declined to describe its product-search system to an Australian competition regulator that has heard complaints of large marketplace platforms giving preference to in-house wares.

The company's withholding of the information sets the scene for a possible repeat of Australia's 2021 showdown with Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, which resulted in those firms paying content royalties to the media.

The regulator, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), mentioned Amazon's stance in a report issued on Thursday that was part of the same five-year review of big-tech regulation that involved Facebook and Google.

The ACCC said in the report that it had surveyed 80 online merchants and that nearly half believed large marketplace platforms skewed searches and website presentation to favor in-house products.

Amazon had told the regulator it did not give an advantage to its own products but "the ACCC sought details about inputs of Amazon's algorithms, which were not provided," the report said.

As a result, "the ACCC does not have information about how Amazon's algorithms produce search results," the report said.

Amazon Australia director of public policy Michael Cooley said in a statement that the company's offers were "the ones we think customers will prefer, regardless of whether it is from Amazon or one of our seller partners."

"We provide data directly to Seller Partners to help them manage their businesses, and give key insights," he added, without specifying which data the company provided.

Questionnaire results published with the report included several comments accusing Amazon of giving preference to its own products. One unnamed respondent wrote: "Amazon products are always listed first and then second-hand products are available in small print at the bottom of the listing."

The ACCC noted that, unlike other large online retail markets, such as those of the United States and Britain, Australia's was not dominated by Amazon. The company did not start operations in the country until 2017.

Its sales in the year to June 2021 were just a quarter of the A$5.3 billion ($3.8 billion) generated by eBay Inc, the ACCC said.

Still, the regulator said that allowing large platforms to give their own products preferential treatment might influence purchasing decisions and damage competition. The platforms should be made to disclose any activities which favored their own products, it said in the report.

"Hybrid marketplaces, like other vertically-integrated digital platforms, face conflicts of interest and may act in ways that advantage their own products with potentially adverse effects," ACCC chairperson Gina Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement accompanying the report.

"We have concerns about particular examples of self-preferencing by hybrid marketplaces in Australia, which mirror similar concerns raised by overseas regulators."

($1 = 1.4053 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.67% 2285.89 Delayed Quote.-21.10%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.88% 2763.34 Delayed Quote.-17.12%
EBAY INC. -1.96% 52.06 Delayed Quote.-21.71%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -3.32% 174.95 Delayed Quote.-47.99%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
06:24aAmazon Prime launches movie rental service in India
RE
04:03aAmazon declines to describe search-algorithm data - Australian regulator
RE
03:26aAlibaba looks to expand Southeast Asian arm Lazada to Europe - sources
RE
04/27RUPERT MURDOCH : James Murdoch, Uday Shankar lead $1.8 billion investment in India's Viaco..
RE
04/27Amazon to Air One Championship Martial Arts Event on Prime Video in US, Canada
MT
04/27Amazon Signs Five-Year Deal with MMA Promoter One Championship to Broadcast Events in U..
MT
04/27COLUMN-'PEAK SUBSCRIPTION' A RED FLA : McGeever
RE
04/27Amazon.com Tends to Reward Downside Trade Off Earnings-Driven After-Hours Moves
MT
04/27Bezos questions Beijing control over Twitter amid Musk snap up
AQ
04/26Sanders calls on Biden to cut Amazon out of U.S. federal contracts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 540 B - -
Net income 2022 23 917 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 934 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 405 B 1 405 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 2 763,34 $
Average target price 4 055,67 $
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-17.12%1 405 270
JD.COM, INC.-18.05%87 769
COUPANG, INC.-55.34%23 034
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.74%18 814
ETSY, INC.-55.44%12 406
MONOTARO CO., LTD.10.18%8 832