Amazon: drug delivery agreement with Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly has announced that it will use Amazon Pharmacy to provide home delivery of some of its medicines.



Home delivery is available to patients using LillyDirect, the digital health services platform launched by the laboratory earlier this year and aimed at US patients suffering from obesity, diabetes or migraines.



"This service is being developed against a backdrop of persistent concerns about drug shortages and potentially dangerous counterfeits of Zepbound and other anti-obesity drugs," says Eli Lilly.



According to the lab, patients who visit LillyDirect can 'have confidence in the supply', said Ricks, amid concerns about illicit or compounded versions of weight-loss drugs.



Lilly said it selects distribution providers based on their ability to simplify and enhance the pharmacy experience, their commitment to patient safety and customer service, and other factors.





