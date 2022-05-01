Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:01 pm EDT
2485.63 USD   -14.05%
12:57aAmazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers
RE
04/29Wall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tightening plans
RE
04/29Evercore ISI Lowers Amazon.com's Price Target to $4,100 From $4,300, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

05/01/2022 | 12:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

(Reuters) - Giant online retailer Amazon.com Inc will end its paid time-off policy for employees with COVID-19 from May 2, the company told U.S.-based staff on Saturday.

The change follows the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it said.

The U.S.-based staff will now get five days of excused, unpaid leave following a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, Amazon told workers in a message it provided to Reuters.

"We can continue to safely adjust to our pre-COVID policies," the company said, citing the sustained easing of the pandemic, the availability of vaccines and treatments, and updated public health guidance.

The changes come amid a stream of challenges for Amazon after a recent effort to unionize some warehouses. In April, workers at its warehouse in New York City voted to form the first union.

On Saturday, Amazon said it is halting site-wide notifications of positive cases in facilities, unless required by law, as well as efforts to encourage vaccination.

In January, Amazon trimmed paid leave for workers with the virus to one week, or up to 40 hours. Before that, they got two weeks of paid time off for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:57aAmazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers
RE
04/29Wall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tightening plans
RE
04/29Evercore ISI Lowers Amazon.com's Price Target to $4,100 From $4,300, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
04/29S&P 500 Closes Down 3.3% For the Week on Disappointing Amazon Financials, Weak Economic..
MT
04/29Wall Street Set to Open Lower on Weakness in Tech
MT
04/29SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Friday
MT
04/29SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Fall Hard After Surprise Amazon.com Q1 Loss
MT
04/29Stocks Sink Ahead of Close Following Amazon's Surprise Loss, Apple's Hardware Revenue W..
MT
04/29Dollar dips, U.S. stocks tumble on inflation concerns
RE
04/29Benchmark Adjusts Price Target on Amazon.com to $3,700 From $4,000, Reiterates Buy Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 527 B - -
Net income 2022 7 115 M - -
Net cash 2022 42 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 167x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 264 B 1 264 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 622 000
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 2 485,63 $
Average target price 3 790,98 $
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-25.45%1 264 043
JD.COM, INC.-12.00%94 241
COUPANG, INC.-56.19%22 595
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.74%20 560
ETSY, INC.-57.44%11 852
MONOTARO CO., LTD.8.97%8 647