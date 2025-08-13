Amazon.com announces that more than 1,000 US cities and towns can now order fresh produce through its same-day delivery service, with a goal of more than 2,300 by the end of 2025.



This expansion adds fruit, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, baked goods and frozen foods to its fast-growing logistics network.



Doug Herrington, general manager of Amazon Stores, says that this offering simplifies online shopping and promotes loyalty. The company has found that customers who purchase fresh products return twice as often.



In 2024, Amazon generated more than $100bn in sales of grocery and household items, excluding Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh.